JC Matthew NZ Ltd brings Tony Stark to New Zealand Introducing the Iron Man MK50 Robot from Marvel and UBTech

AUCKLAND, ROSEDALE, NEW ZEALAND, April 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avengers: Endgame is arguably the most anticipated movie of the 21st century. To tie in with its release on 24 April, the Iron Man MK50 Robot is landing – and JC Matthew NZ Ltd is the exclusive distributor for New Zealand.Created by Marvel and UBTech, this walking, talking robot promises to "bring Tony Stark to life" and allows the user to create, control, code, and battle in Iron Man's world. Standing at just over 32cm high, it is the first humanoid robot inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.JC Matthew NZ's director, Milton Frear, says, "We are so excited about this product! It's been described as a Marvel fan's 'ultimate dream', and it's easy to understand why. You can upload your own photo and audio to the robot's face display so, when the faceplate opens, you are Iron Man!" he laughs, "and that's just one highlight."Other features include:- A dynamic augmented reality (AR) experience through a free app for iOS and Android that lets the user play as Tony Stark and suit up in the iconic MK50 armour to practise their battle skills. Build the arsenal of nanotech weaponry, then battle against enemy drones inspired by Iron Man’s iconic villains, like the Chitauri and Ebony Maw.- Mobile Command protocol puts the user in control of the robot's motors, lights and sound, with the ability to select specific phrases from a recognisable Tony Stark voice.- Iron Guard protocol offers custom patrol capabilities, utilising cutting edge light sensor technology to detect enemy invaders and respond with audio and light reactions.- Custom protocol lets the user build one-of-a-kind moves for the robot using block-based programming. The visual drag-and-drop programming editor allows the creation of simple, custom Iron Man scripts without any prior programming knowledge, and gives the user the full Super Hero power of Iron Man’s MK50 technology.Strictly limited numbers of the Iron Man MK50 Robot are available for online purchase. Pre-orders are being taken now via jcmatthew.co.nz/ubtech-ironman (where detailed product information can also be found.)- press information ends -

The Iron Man MK50 Robot from Marvel and UBTech, distributed exclusively in New Zealand by JC Matthew NZ Ltd



