GMDY Announces Formation of Advisory Board and Inaugural Member 8-Year MLS Star Amobi Okugo

Amobi Okugo

Amobi brings strategic voice of the athlete and passion for athlete financial independence

I am excited to help guide the GMDY platform and give an athlete’s perspective/outlook... This can not only lead to maximizing an athlete’s value, but greater fiscal independence.” — Amobi Okugo

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GMDY, the platform for athletes to create, share, monetize and measure a 360-degree view of their brand announces the formation of its Advisory Board. Amobi Okugo, eight-year MLS star and current midfielder/defender for the USL Austin Bold, joins as GMDY’s inaugural strategic Advisory Board member.

“Adding Amobi to the GMDY team brings an important and strategic voice to the GMDY platform,” said Danny Harris, GMDY Co-Founder and CEO. “I’ve spent the last six months getting to know Amobi. His passion for athlete education in developing financial independence is completely aligned with GMDY’s vision of creating control and empowerment for an athlete’s brand.”

“I am excited to help guide the GMDY platform and give an athlete’s perspective,’ said Amobi Okugo. “As an athlete, I want more control over my brand and more actionable and measurable metrics around my actual value. I see more and more athletes in all sports looking to leverage data which is leading to more transparent business conversations. This can lead not only to maximizing an athlete’s value, but to greater fiscal independence for the athlete.”

Athletes or agents interested in claiming their GMDY profile can email profile@gmdy.co to get started. For more information on GMDY’s participation in Sports Tech Tokyo email invest@gmdy.co.

About GMDY

GMDY is a platform that helps athletes control their combined professional and personal brands from one online location. This platform provides the individual athlete with the ability to create, share, monetize and analyze all of his or her associated brand data. Simultaneously, GMDY gives fans a single-location, 360-degree brand view of that athlete, complete with product-level connections and direct purchasing access to lifestyle and gameday items through the GMDY app. GMDY is for athletes who want to understand their Athlete Index™, the true impact of their personal and professional brands. For more about GMDY, email press@gmdy.co



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.