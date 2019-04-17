Reward Launches "Help Save Earth and Enjoy Girls Party Trip to March in Paris"

We're Rewarding Only 5 Girls Party in Paris Trips Join to Help Save Earth and Party for Good www.RecruitingforGood.com The Perfect BFF + Moms + Sorority Sisters Trip www.2020WomenParty.com

Recruiting for Good (R4G) is working collaboratively to help fund nonprofits saving the environment and rewarding participation with fun Paris March Trips.

Join Us to Save Earth, Invite Your BFF, and Party in Paris for Good” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a difference. The staffing agency is rewarding referrals with donations ' To Help Save Earth ' (by funding environmental nonprofits); and 5 Exclusive Girls Paris Party Trips to Celebrate International Women's Day in 2020.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Did you know 2020 is the 100th Anniversary Women's Right to Vote....Our Special Girls Paris Trip is Perfect for BFFs, Moms & Sorority Sisters Who Love to Party for Good...."How to Save Earth and Party in Paris for Good1. Introduce a family member, friend, neighbor, or boss who is an executive at a company (CEO, CFO, COO, CIO, or VP of HR) hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good2. When the staffing agency finds the company a talented employee (and the person completes probation period).3. Recruiting for Good shares their finder's fee to donate $500 to an environmental nonprofit "Fighting to Save Earth" and rewards a Girls Party in Paris Trip.About Girls Party in Paris Trip1. Recruiting for Good is rewarding just 5 trips, must participate by July 1, 2019 to qualify for exclusive trip.2. Travel March 6, 2020 to experience and Join Women's March in Paris....March 8, 2020.3. Enjoy 2 Round-Trip Flights from LA, 6-Night Stay at Eco-Friendly and Chic Hidden hôtel.Carlos Cymerman adds, “Now You Can Help Save Earth, Invite your BFF, and Party in Paris for Good."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales.Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a difference and rewards referrals with donations to causes you love most... Celebrating Women, Empowering Kids, and Saving Earth; and travel to party for good. www.RecruitingforGood.com We Party for Good is a Purpose Driven community service inspiring people to participate in Recruiting for Good to help support environmental nonprofits Saving Earth; and enjoy party travel rewards to experience the World's Best Culture, Music, and Sports celebrations. Join us to Help Save Earth and Party for Good. To learn more visit www.WePartyforGood.com



