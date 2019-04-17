DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION EXECUTIVE JOINS NVBDC BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The country's leading Certification Organization for SD/VOBs of all sizes.

I am particularly thrilled to join NVBDC. I look forward to helping with the continued growth of value-driven partnerships between certified veteran-owned organizations and corporate partners” — Jeanetta Darno

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to announce Jeanetta Darno has been elected to the NVBDC Board of Directors. Jeanetta is the CEO of Strategic HR Advisors and is a diversity, equity and inclusion executive. During her extensive career, Jeanetta has worked with Fortune 100 companies in various sectors including financial services, healthcare and retail.In a show of cooperation and respect for a former fellow employee, Okwudili (Didi) Anekwe of Nationwide Insurance recommended Jeanetta to NVBDC as a possible board member. He described Jeanetta as one of his mentors, adding the fact that she was a former Army Airborne officer, which is one of the criteria of the NVBDC for board membership. A majority percentage of the NVBDC Board of Directors must be Veterans. “Jeanetta is a great recommendation and we appreciate Didi’s effort to connect us”, said NVBDC President Keith King.Jeanetta is also a member of the Executive Leadership Council and was awarded the Ohio Diversity Council’s Most Powerful and Influential Woman Award, Diversity in Business First Outstanding Diversity Role Model Award, and the Ohio Diversity Council Multicultural Leadership Award. In addition to her career as an executive, she served as a highly-decorated Airborne Officer in the U.S. Army for seven years.“As a combat veteran, I am particularly thrilled to join the NVBDC national board”, said Jeanetta Darno. “They have created a robust certification process for veteran-owned business. I look forward to building on that success to help with the continued growth of value-driven partnerships between certified veteran-owned organizations and corporate partners.”NVBDC Board Members provide invaluable insight and guidance on supplier diversity concerns for our certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SDVOBs). “As a veteran and successful business owner, Jeanetta is an outstanding example for our certified veteran business owners.” When meeting with the NVBDC board, she commented how easy it was to talk to her fellow veterans, and that she wants to be a part of an organization working toward helping veterans succeed. Her HR background brings an important wealth of knowledge that NVBDC needs in order to expand the organization. “Jeanetta has already accepted two committee positions and we are gearing up to utilize her knowledge. We’re proud to have Jeanetta on the NVBDC Board and we look forward to working with her,” said Keith King.Jeanetta graduated with an MBA in Business from Ohio State University and has a MS in Human Resources from Texas A&M.NVBDC’s Mission:The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.FIND US. LIKE US. FOLLOW US. JOIN US. LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube. Instagram



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.