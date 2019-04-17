Glitzkoin GTN Token To Start Trading On DOBITRADE From 21 April 2019

buy glitzkoin

The Gitzkoin GTN token will begin trading on the DOBITRADE exchange in April 2019.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, April 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting 21 April 2019 GTN crypto traders, will have another exchange option to work with. The token will commence trading on the high traffic DOBITRADE exchange.

Navneet Goenka diamond veteran and CEO of the Glitzkoin diamond blockchain project, has a clear vision for the GTN token launched as part of the project. In his words, "… the Glitzkoin project recognizes two strategic stakeholders, the diamond industry and the crypto community … listing the GTN token on multiple exchanges will benefit both (stakeholders) …"

The DOBITRADE listing for GTN, exposes the token to a significantly larger user base. The token has been trading on the Stellarport exchange since, July 2018 and has put up an impressive performance. Hovering around the $0.30 price range, the GTN token has appreciated by around 50% when compared to its ICO closing price of $0.20.

Mikhail Kozlov Russian business strategist and Glitzkoin advisor, has this to say about the GTN listing on the DOBITRADE exchange, "… the exchange delivers an easier process to buy the GTN token, payments can be made using BTC, ETH or the US$. A significant number of GTN token holders, are not technical experts and they will appreciate this move. Seasoned crypto enthusiasts, will of course understand the positive impact that, increased token exposure will have on the price of GTN."

GTN traders can continue to use the Stellarport exchange even after, the DOBITRADE listing becomes operational. Being predominantly focused on projects that are deployed on the Stellar blockchain, Stellarport designates the XLM (Stellar) token as the basic denomination. Simply put, purchase of the GTN token on the Stellarport exchange, would necessarily have to be paid with the XLM token.

The DOBITRADE exchange will officially launch the GTN token on 21 April 2019. This will also initiate the launch of the DiaEx diamond trading platform and the, GTN role as a mode of payment on the Myticket.asia online ticketing portal.

The Glitzkoin CEO reveals his plan for GTN exchange listings, "… we will keep looking for additional exchanges, the focus will be on quality and trade volume. The strong project plan delivered by Glitzkoin has allowed us to negotiate, extremely reasonable listing terms with the best of exchanges. Stay tuned for more on this effort in 2019 …"



