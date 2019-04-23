Fox's New Mobile Experience Debuts at the World Aviation Training Conference & Tradeshow (WATS)

The User-Friendly, Aviation-Specialized Fox Training Management System

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Aviation Training Conference & Tradeshow (WATS), Orlando, FL, April 23, 2019 -- Britannica Knowledge Systems will be hosting self-service demos of the Fox Training Management System at WATS in Booth 614. Presenting a new mobile user experience, Britannica will invite attendees to pick up a mobile device from its demo table and experience how easy it is to manage training with Fox.

Britannica recently launched its "Fox-for-All" approach, which combines this new user experience with cost-efficient shared cloud services, self-implementation tools and tiered support packages. This approach has attracted many new customers in 2019, including Singapore Flying College, Pobeda Airlines and Pacific Sky Aviation.

"Based upon the knowledge we have gained from delivering Fox to larger customers including United Airlines, American Airlines, Boeing, ANA, British Airways and LATAM, we are able to offer proven industry-specialized packaged solutions for all aviation training organizations," said Asher Dagan, VP-Product & Marketing, Britannica Knowledge Systems. "Large to small customers will benefit from Fox and its user-friendly self-management tools for data entry, migration and self-integration."

At WATS visitors will be able to try out specialized role-based features for thoroughly managing and optimizing pilot, cabin crew, maintenance and ground crew training.

Essential to the aviation industry, Fox is fully operational from a mobile device. It manages planning and scheduling, optimizing the use of training devices, instructors and other training resources. It ensures that highly regulated organizations stay in compliance and constantly improves training development, learning and testing, performance evaluation and analytics.

Current and new customers will enjoy its easy-to-use web-based tools that enable day-to-day task execution from any device, with minimal clicks and easy navigation. Push alerts and notifications keep users updated with task and schedule changes, while enriched offline capabilities allow users to continue to complete training, learning and evaluations when the internet is out of reach.

About Britannica Knowledge Systems (www.britannica-ks.com)

At Britannica Knowledge Systems, we develop industry-leading visionary solutions to optimize training operations. Our flagship product, Fox, the sophisticated algorithm-based training management system, helps small to large and complex training organizations systemize processes, reduce costs and improve throughput. We listen closely to our customers and continuously enhance Fox with cutting-edge technology to meet evolving needs. Our talented and experienced professionals apply proven methodologies to ensure complete customer success.

Fox Training Management System for Civil Aviation



