Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Industry
Description
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Automotive Adhesives and Sealants -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database
The global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and CAGR xx% 2018-2023. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Automotive Adhesives and Sealants by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Henkel
H.B. Fuller
Sika
Bostik
3M
PPG Industries
Jowat
Solvay Group
Dow Chemical
Arkema Group
Ashland
BASF
Dow Corning
ThreeBond
Huntsman
Wacker-Chemie
Permatex
Lord
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Adhesives
Sealants
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Powertrain
Auto Repair
Automotive Running System
Body-in-White
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Automotive Adhesives and Sealants
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
1.2.2 Downstream
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Adhesives
3.1.2 Sealants
3.2 Market Size
3.3 Market Forecast
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Henkel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2 H.B. Fuller (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3 Sika (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4 Bostik (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5 3M (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6 PPG Industries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7 Jowat (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8 Solvay Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9 Dow Chemical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10 Arkema Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11 Ashland (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12 BASF (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13 Dow Corning (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14 ThreeBond (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15 Huntsman (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16 Wacker-Chemie (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17 Permatex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18 Lord (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
5.2 Regional Market by Company
6 Market Demand
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Powertrain
6.1.2 Demand in Auto Repair
6.1.3 Demand in Automotive Running System
6.1.4 Demand in Body-in-White
6.1.5 Demand in Others
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
6.3 Demand Forecast
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
7.2 Regional Market
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
9 Research Conclusion
Continued...
