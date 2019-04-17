Automobile High-strength Steel Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Automobile High-strength Steel -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automobile High-strength Steel Industry

Description

The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Automobile High-strength Steel by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Swedish Steel?SSAB?

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

ThyssenKrupp

ArcelorMittal

Baosteel Group

Kobe Steel

POSCO

Ansteel

BX STEEl

Shougang Group

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Dual Phase Steels

Complex Phase Steels

Transformation Induced Plasticity Steels

Martensitic Steels

Quenching and Partitioning Steels

Twinning Induced Plasticity Steels

Press Hardening/Boron Steels

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

A Pillar

B Pillar

Reinforced Sill

Roof Cross-Rail

Longeron Assembles

Door Panel

Trunk Lid

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Automobile High-strength Steel Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Automobile High-strength Steel

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Automobile High-strength Steel Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Dual Phase Steels

3.1.2 Complex Phase Steels

3.1.3 Transformation Induced Plasticity Steels

3.1.4 Martensitic Steels

3.1.5 Quenching and Partitioning Steels

3.1.6 Twinning Induced Plasticity Steels

3.1.7 Press Hardening/Boron Steels

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Swedish Steel?SSAB? (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 ThyssenKrupp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 ArcelorMittal (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 Baosteel Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Kobe Steel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 POSCO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Ansteel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 BX STEEl (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Shougang Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company

6 Market Demand

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in A Pillar

6.1.2 Demand in B Pillar

6.1.3 Demand in Reinforced Sill

6.1.4 Demand in Roof Cross-Rail

6.1.5 Demand in Longeron Assembles

6.1.6 Demand in Door Panel

6.1.7 Demand in Trunk Lid

6.1.8 Demand in Others

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

7.2 Regional Market

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

9 Research Conclusion

Continued...

