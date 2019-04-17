Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Automobile High-strength Steel Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 17, 2019

Description

The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Automobile High-strength Steel by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report. 

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.): 

Swedish Steel?SSAB? 
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal 
ThyssenKrupp 
ArcelorMittal 
Baosteel Group 
Kobe Steel 
POSCO 
Ansteel 
BX STEEl 
Shougang Group

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.): 
Dual Phase Steels 
Complex Phase Steels 
Transformation Induced Plasticity Steels 
Martensitic Steels 
Quenching and Partitioning Steels 
Twinning Induced Plasticity Steels 
Press Hardening/Boron Steels  

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.): 
A Pillar 
B Pillar 
Reinforced Sill 
Roof Cross-Rail 
Longeron Assembles 
Door Panel 
Trunk Lid 
Others 

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.): 
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) 
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.) 
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content 

1 Industry Overview 
1.1 Automobile High-strength Steel Industry 
1.1.1 Overview 
1.1.2 Development of Automobile High-strength Steel 
1.2 Market Segment 
1.2.1 Upstream 
1.2.2 Downstream 
1.3 Cost Analysis 
2 Industry Environment 
2.1 Policy 
2.2 Economics 
2.3 Sociology 
2.4 Technology 
3 Automobile High-strength Steel Market by Type 
3.1 By Type 
3.1.1 Dual Phase Steels 
3.1.2 Complex Phase Steels 
3.1.3 Transformation Induced Plasticity Steels 
3.1.4 Martensitic Steels 
3.1.5 Quenching and Partitioning Steels 
3.1.6 Twinning Induced Plasticity Steels 
3.1.7 Press Hardening/Boron Steels 
3.2 Market Size 
3.3 Market Forecast 
4 Major Companies List 
4.1 Swedish Steel?SSAB? (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.3 ThyssenKrupp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.4 ArcelorMittal (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.5 Baosteel Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.6 Kobe Steel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.7 POSCO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.8 Ansteel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.9 BX STEEl (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
4.10 Shougang Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.) 
5 Market Competition 
5.1 Company Competition 
5.2 Regional Market by Company 
6 Market Demand 
6.1 Demand Situation 
6.1.1 Demand in A Pillar 
6.1.2 Demand in B Pillar 
6.1.3 Demand in Reinforced Sill 
6.1.4 Demand in Roof Cross-Rail 
6.1.5 Demand in Longeron Assembles 
6.1.6 Demand in Door Panel 
6.1.7 Demand in Trunk Lid 
6.1.8 Demand in Others 
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison 
6.3 Demand Forecast 
7 Region Operation 
7.1 Regional Production 
7.2 Regional Market 
7.3 by Region 
7.3.1 North America 
7.3.1.1 Overview 
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico) 
7.3.2 Europe 
7.3.2.1 Overview 
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) 
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific 
7.3.3.1 Overview 
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) 
7.3.4 South America 
7.3.4.1 Overview 
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.) 
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa 
7.3.5.1 Overview 
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.) 
7.4 Regional Import & Export 
7.5 Regional Forecast 
8 Marketing & Price 
8.1 Price and Margin 
8.1.1 Price Trends 
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change 
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis 
8.2 Marketing Channel 
9 Research Conclusion

