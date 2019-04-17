Solid State Drives (SSD) Market Status and Global Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications 2019-2024

Solid State Drives (SSD) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Proper management of memory is vital for a computer system to operate properly. Modern operating systems have complex systems to properly manage memory. A memory is just like a human brain. It is used to store data and instructions. Computer memory is the storage space in a computer where data is to be processed and instructions required for processing are stored. The memory is divided into a large number of small parts called cells. Each location or cell has a unique address, which varies from zero to memory size minus one. Memory can primarily be divided into three types; namely; primary, secondary and cache.

Solid-state storage (SSS) is a type of non-volatile computer storage that stores and retrieves digital information using only electronic circuits, without any involvement of moving mechanical parts. Types of flash-based solid-state storage devices include MMC, SD, SSD and USB Flash Drives. A solid-state drive/ disk (SSD) is a solid-state storage device that uses integrated circuit assemblies as memory to store data persistently. The key components of an SSD are the controller and the memory to store the data. The primary memory component in an SSD was traditionally DRAM volatile memory, but since 2009, it is more commonly NAND flash non-volatile memory.

The overall growth of the industry is driven by rising rate of adoption of laptops and notebooks for personal and professional use. Other factors contributing to the growth is rising storage needs of Big Data industry coupled with the supremacy of SSD over flash memory. The trends observed in the SSD market and hence the memory market is a large number of merger and acquisitions as well use of eSSD. Despite the large number of factors contributing to the industry growth, the SSD market is posed with the challenges like entry barriers for new players, data security concerns, competition from solid state arrays. Technological challenges such as transition to 3D NAND and new generation NVM memory also pose serious threat to the industry.

The report, “Global Solid State Drives Market: 2016 Edition” analyzes the prevailing condition of the industry along with its major segments like NAND and DRAM. The major players, Samsung Electronics, SanDisk and Intel Corporation have been profiled and compared, along with their key financial statistics and strategies for growth.

Table of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Computer Memory Devices

1.1.1 Classification Based on Memory Type

1.1.2 Classification Based on Memory Volatility

1.2 Solid State Storage Devices

1.2.1 Classification of Solid State Devices

1.3 Solid State Drives

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Memory Market Analysis

2.1.1 Global Memory Market by Revenue

2.1.2 Global Memory Market Revenue by Type

2.1.3 Global Memory Market by Shipment Volume

2.1.4 Global Memory Shipment Volume by Type

2.2 SSD Market Analysis

2.2.1 Global SSD Market by Value and Volume

2.2.2 Global Client PC’s SSD Market by Value and Volume

2.2.3 Global Enterprise SSD Market by Value and Volume

2.2.4 Global Enterprise SSD Split by Interface – Forecast

2.2.5 Global Enterprise SSD Storage Split by Interface

2.2.6 Global SSD Market by Region

2.2.7 Global SSD Market by Average Selling Price

2.2.8 SSD Demand Share in Global NAND Demand

2.2.9 SSD and Overall NAND Demand Growth by Application

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Growth Drivers

3.1.1 Rising Rate of Adoption in Laptops

3.1.2 Nearing Price Parity

3.1.3 Technological Comparison

3.1.4 High Storage Needs of Big Data

3.1.5 Supremacy over Flash Memory

3.2 Key Trends & Developments

3.2.1 Merger & Acquisitions

3.2.2 Enterprise SSD

3.3 Challenges

3.3.1 Barriers to Entry

3.3.2 Competition from Solid State Arrays

3.3.3 Data Security Concerns

3.3.4 Transition to 3D-NAND

3.3.5 New Generation NVM Memory

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 Global NAND Players by Application Mix

4.2 Global SSD Market Share by Revenue

4.3 Global Enterprise SSD Market Share by Revenue

4.4 Global PC SSD Market Share by Revenue

4.5 Global PC SSD Aftermarket Market Share

5. Company Profiles

5.1 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

5.2.1 Business Overview

5.2.2 Financial Overview

5.2.3 Business Strategies

5.2 SanDisk

5.2.1 Business Overview

5.2.2 Financial Overview

5.2.3 Business Strategies

5.3 Intel Corporation

5.3.1 Business Overview

5.3.2 Financial Overview

5.3.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Computer Memory Characteristics

Classification Based on Memory Volatility

Architecture of Solid State Drives

Global Memory Market by Revenue (2010-2017E)

Global Memory Market Revenue by Type (2010-2017E)

Global Memory Shipment Volume by Type (2009-2017E)

Global Memory Shipment Volume by Type (2009-2017E)

Global SSD Market by Value and Volume (2013-2017E)

Global Client PC’s SSD Market by Value and Volume (2013-2017E)

Global Enterprise SSD Market by Value and Volume (2013-2017E)

Global Enterprise SSD Split by Interface (2014 – 2018E)

Global Enterprise SSD Storage Split by Interface (2014)

Global SSD Market by Region (2015)

