Asia-Pacific the largest Region in the global bottled water market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bottled water market in Asia-Pacific is the largest in the world by volume, accounting for around 42% of global bottled water consumption, and the second largest in the world in terms of value. Increasing hygiene standards along with poor public water infrastructure in Asia-Pacific countries are key factors fueling the growth of the bottled water industry in the region.

The bottled water market in the Americas is the second largest in the world by volume, accounting for around 31% of global bottled water market consumption. The region ranks first in terms of value due to the higher average price per liter than other regions, and high consumption of premium bottled water.

The bottled water industry, includes establishments involved in purifying and bottling water. Companies in the bottled water industry are mainly involved in purifying water, and packaging, marketing and distributing it in the form of bottled or canned water. The bottled water products are sold to either the distributors or end user outlets. Distributors in the bottled water industry further charge commission on the products depending on factors such as availability, pricing and relationship between the two entities. The end users of bottled water products include institutions and retail customers. Institutional customers include establishments such as restaurants, offices and hotels. They purchase bottled water from the wholesalers or distributors.

The global bottled water market was valued at over $210 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach above $350 billion in 2021, growing at a rate of nearly 10% during 2017-2021. Growth of the global bottled water market can be attributed to the awareness about purity and safety of bottled water, lack of well-developed public water infrastructure, and growing demand for functional water.

Bottled Water Market By Product (Sparkling, Still, Flovoured and Spring), By Packaging (Plastic, Glass, Can, Drum and Others), By Companies and By Regions – Global Market Size and Forecast to 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides bottled water market overviews, analyzes and forecasts bottled water market size and growth for the global bottled water market, bottled water market share, bottled water market players, bottled water market size, bottled water market segments and geographies, bottled water market trends, bottled water market drivers and bottled water market restraints, bottled water market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The bottled water market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Global Bottled Water Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2021 from The Business Research Company, for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global Bottled water market, (By Product type-Packaged Drinking Water – Still, Spring + Mineral – Still, Flavored Water – Still, Functional Water, Spring + Mineral – Sparkling, Flavored Water – Sparkling, Packaged Drinking Water – Sparkling); (By Packaging -Plastic Bottle, Drum (Bulk), Glass Bottle, Can, Others); (By Pack size-1501 ml and above, 501 ml - 1000 ml, 331 ml - 500ml, 1001 ml- 1500 ml, ≤330 ml); (By Origin of product – Domestic, Imported); ( By Quality -Non-Premium, Premium).

Data Segmentations: Bottled water market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; (By Product type-Packaged Drinking Water – Still, Spring + Mineral – Still, Flavored Water – Still, Functional Water, Spring + Mineral – Sparkling, Flavored Water – Sparkling, Packaged Drinking Water – Sparkling); (By Packaging -Plastic Bottle, Drum (Bulk), Glass Bottle, Can, Others); (By Pack size-1501 ml and above, 501 ml - 1000 ml, 331 ml - 500ml, 1001 ml- 1500 ml, ≤330 ml); (By Origin of product – Domestic, Imported); ( By Quality -Non-Premium, Premium) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Bottled Water Market Organizations Covered: Nestle Waters, Danone, Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co, The Coca-Cola Company, Nongfu Spring, Tingyi (Cayman) Holding Corp., PepsiCo, and others.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe and Middle East.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21).

Other Information And Analyses: Global bottled water market comparison with macro-economic factors, bottled water market size, percentage of GDP, global, by country, per capita average bottled water expenditure, global, by country, PESTEL analysis, bottled water market competitive landscape and company profiles, bottled water market product analysis, bottled water market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Bottled Water Industry: The report explains over 14 strategies for companies in the bottled water market, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include large bottled water companies focusing on providing new, safe and enhanced water products and the Coca Cola company aiming to diversify and launch new products based on localizations.

Opportunities For Companies In The Bottled Water Sector: The report reveals where the global bottled water industry will put on most $ sales up to 2021.

Number of Pages: 728

Number of Figures: 320

Number of Tables: 357

