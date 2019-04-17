Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry Sales, Supply And Consumption 2019 Analysis And Forecasts To 2024

Licensed Sports Merchandise -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

April 17, 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Licensed Sports Merchandise -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Sports licensing covers licensing of logos, symbols, names of varied sports organizations and team players. These items are owned by sports institutions which are known as licensors and they lease the rights to use their property to licensees in return of royalty. In the US, the business is dominated by the four major sports leagues, National Football League, Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association and National Hockey League along with NASCAR. In terms of its segments, sports apparel have the highest growth rate while among the sporting equipments, videogames/software are expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to sporting goods & toys and games.

The key factors driving the growth of market include rising sports market in North America, growing demand of sporting goods, accelerating economic growth, e-commerce penetration, rising popularity of sports leagues and rising participation in top sports. Some notable trends of this industry include sports apparel to gain fame among all product categories, growing demand of social media, increase in events & hot markets, development in consumer electronics, expansion in new markets and models, increasing fan engagement and growth of the female factor. However, the expansion of the market is hindered by declining retail shelf space and counterfeiting/duplicate products.

The report “Licensed Sports Merchandise Market” provides an in-depth analysis of the US and Canada market for licensed sports merchandise. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The industry comprises few large players such as VF Corporation, G III Appeal Group, Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. and Fanatics Inc. All these companies have been profiled in the present report highlighting their key financials and business strategies for growth.

Table of Content

1. Licensing Market - An Overview

1.1 An Introduction

1.2 Types of Licensing

1.3 Facts about Sports Licensing and Merchandising

2. Global Licensed Merchandise Market Analysis

2.1 Global Retail Sales of Licensed Merchandise by Value

2.2 Global Retail Sales Forecast of Licensed Merchandise by Value

2.3 Global Retail Sales of Licensed Merchandise by Region

2.4 Global Retail Sales of Licensed Merchandise by Product Category

2.5 Global Retail Sales of Licensed Merchandise by Property Type

3. The US & Canada Licensed Merchandise Market

3.1 The US & Canada Retail Sales of Licensed Merchandise by Value

3.2 The US & Canada Retail Sales of Licensed Merchandise Forecast by Value

3.3 The US & Canada Retail Sales of Licensed Merchandise by Product Category

3.4 The US & Canada Retail Sales of Licensed Merchandise by Property Type

3.5 The US & Canada Retail Sales of Licensed Merchandise by Distribution Channels

4. North America Licensed Sports Merchandise Market

4.1 Retail Sales of Licensed Sports Merchandise in the US & Canada by Value

4.2 Retail Sales Forecast of Licensed Sports Merchandise in the US & Canada by Value

4.3 Retail Sales of Licensed Sports Merchandise in the US & Canada by Product Category

4.4 Retail Sales of Licensed Sports Merchandise in the US & Canada by League

4.5 Retail Sales of Licensed Sports Merchandise in the US & Canada by Distribution Channel

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Sports Market in North America

5.1.2 Growing Demand of Sporting Goods

5.1.3 Accelerating Economic Growth

5.1.4 E-commerce to Play Significant Role in Market Growth

5.1.5 Rising Popularity of Sports Leagues

5.1.6 Rising Participation in Top Sports

5.2 Market Trends

5.2.1 Sports Apparel to Gain Fame among all Product Categories

5.2.2 Growing Demand of Social Media

5.2.3 Increase in Events & Hot Markets

5.2.4 Development in Consumer Electronics

5.2.5 Expansion in New Markets and Models

5.2.6 Increasing Fan Engagement

5.2.7 Growth of the Female Factor

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Declining Retail Shelf Space

5.3.2 Counterfeiting/Duplicate Products

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Financial Comparison of Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 VF Corporation

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 G III Apparel Group

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Fanatics Inc.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Flowchart to Demonstrate the Processes Involved In Licensing

Global Retail Sales of Licensed Merchandise by Value (2007-2015)

Global Retail Sales Forecast of Licensed Merchandise by Value (2016-2020)

Global Retail Sales of Licensed Merchandise by Region (2015)

Global Retail Sales of Licensed Merchandise by Product Category (2015)

Global Retail Sales of Licensed Merchandise by Property Type (2015)

