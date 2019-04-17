Magento 2 Multi Vendor Marketplace Extension | All You Need to Know About it In details

The Magento 2 Multi Vendor Marketplace Extension by PurpleTree Software transforms your online store into a thriving multi-vendor marketplace.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, April 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magento multi vendor extension will Allow your magento marketplace Store to a Fully multi seller marketplace site like Flipkart or Amazon, ebay . Multi vendor marketplace support various addons from paypal adaptive to various shipping addons. Magento Marketplace Multi Vendor Extension will convert your Magento Shopping cart into an online Marketplace with separate seller /vendor product collection and separate seller with feedback support and rating. Magento Multi vendor Extension marketplace will support various addons from payment split to seller / vendor auction and from vendor shipping management to vendor's eBay shop connection. Magento multi vendor module works very fine in community ( free ) and enterprise version of Magento .



Great for Suppliers & Retailers!



• Multiple Sellers – Allow multiple vendors to manage and sell products on your site

• Merchant Profile – Each vendor is given a customizable, public profile which is displayed on all product pages. Admin can manually approve vendors

• Bulk Product Upload – Quickly upload all product info and update inventory using CSV files

• Orders List – Vendors can handle orders that include their products, giving them more control over pricing and

shipping

• Advanced Tracking– Ability to view and update shipping information using a unique tracking code created for each order

• DropShipping – Ability for suppliers to manage shipping methods and costs and allow customers to choose shipping methods from pre-defined options

• Transparency – Customers can view information about the vendor, including product reviews and supplier ratings

• Detailed Reports – Real-time sales reports on product sales, total sales, revenue and more, with many filtering options

• Commission Tiers – Admin can charge a commission based on product category and for each specific vendor

• Notifications – Multiple notifications and alerts for approving products by admin and when a new order has been created

• PayPal Integration– Admin can easily pay vendors with the Paypal add-on. Payment can be set to be done automatically or manually

• Vendors Subscriptions– Ability to create different vendors paid subscription plans. For example 10 products, 3 months subscription for $50

• Multishipping– Each vendor can add multiple shipping methods. Customers can select their own preferred shipping option

• Mobile Responsive– All Marketplace frontend and backend modules are mobile responsive

• Same Product multiple suppliers– Enable multiple vendors/sellers to sell the same product. The product shown in the store frontend can have a price based on admin settings (based on supplier rating, best price, admin manual selection, stock availability)



Multi Seller Marketplace Admin Benefits:



• Easy to Build – Create your own niche-based marketplace without keeping an inventory

• Commision – Set a default vendor sales fee, or offer custom fees for each individual sellers

• Moderation – Moderate vendor profiles, product information, shipping arrangements and supplier capabilities

• Reporting – Receive detailed sales reports and filter them by suppliers, categories, customer groups and more

• Unified Cart – Marketplace can Process all payments on a single shopping cart system & pay vendors manually or automatically

• Automate Vendors Payments – Pay vendors manually or automatically



Magento Multi Vendor Marketplace Supplier Benefits:



• Get Started Easily – Sell products online without having to maintain and promote your own website

• Upload and Manage Products – Create, update, manage and track products, orders, pricing and shipping arrangements independently

• Supplier Profile – Customize an impressive supplier profile where customers can view company information, products and reviews

• Track Sales – Track sales with detailed sales reports

• Grouped Products – Allow multiple vendors to sell the same product while each sets their own price.



Multi Vendor Marketplace Admin Customization Options

• Customize Product Forms– Product forms can be easily changed in the admin panel

• Metadata Labels– Admin can change labels of the existing product metadata

• Product Attirbutes– Admin can can set what Attribute Set can be used in vendor product creation

• Product Categories– Admin can define what categories are available for all suppliers or set them for each supplier

• Supplier Order List– Admin can define what orders will be displayed on the supplier order list

• Tax Group– Admin can define tax group for suppliers’ products

• Admin Fees– Admin can either set a default fee charge for supplier revenues, or set individual fees for each supplier

• Product SKU– Admin can define if suppliers can define products SKU or it will be auto-generated

• Uploading Images– Admin can define how many images can be uploaded per product by suppliers

• Product Types– Admin can define what product type can be created by supplier

• Downloadable Products– Admin can define type of downloadable product files and the max size

• Product Page– Admin can define whether or not to show suppliers’ products on their profile pages

• Supplier Profile– Admin can define custom fields for suppliers’ profiles – they can also set some of the fields as system so they won’t be shown on suppliers’ profile pages

Supplier Products Management



• Add Products– Suppliers can add new products (simple, virtual, downloadable and configurable), each containing a product description, metadata and images

• Configurable Products– Supplier can create associated products for configurable product or use existing products which match a configurable product

• CSV– Supplier can import products from a CSV file and their images

• Frontend Preview– Supplier can preview products on the frontend before they go live

• Supplier Product List– Suppliers can view and manage their products from the frontend

• Product Form- Supplier can add new elements to the supplier product form

• Cloning Products– Supplier can clone their product

• Shipping Information– Easily print and save shipping information according to the selected carrier’s requirements



Supplier Tools and Dashboard



• Supplier Panel– Every supplier has a link on their dashboard page with the products upload and management features

• Sales Reports– Supplier is provided with a dashboard with sales and revenue graphs

• Order Management– Suppliers can manage their orders, initiate shipping, print shipping labels and create invoices



