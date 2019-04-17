Eyewear Market To 2024: Consumption Volume, Value, Import, Export And Sale Analysis

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Eyewear -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eyewear Industry

Description

The global eyewear market can be segmented into contact lenses and spectacles. Further, the spectacles market can be sub-segmented into: spectacle frames, spectacle lenses, and sunglasses. In spite of weakening growth, the eyewear industry remains strong, with factors such as increasing myopia and an ageing population, a growing middle class and rising disposable incomes contributing to sustained demand for eyewear. As a result, the eyewear industry is forecasted to rise in the next five years.

Regionally, Latin America and Asia Pacific are structural and volume growth markets with improving access to healthcare and education deregulation and an emerging middle class with strong awareness for luxury products.

The report “Global Eyewear Market Report” provides an in-depth analysis of the global eyewear market, along with study of the regional markets including the US, Japan, China, Brazil, India, Taiwan and Germany. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The major players in the industry, Luxottica, Essilor International SA, Grandvision NV and Safilo Group S.P.A are being profiled.

The key factors driving the growth of the eyewear market are growing ageing population, high potential vision correction opportunity, growing urbanization, rising diabetic population, expansion in emerging markets, under penetration of eyesight correction, growing technical innovation and increasing demand in developed market. Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry are growth of contact lens category, emerging online eyewear market, scale benefits of optical retailers, shift to higher value eyewear products and increasing demand for quality sunglasses. However, the expansion of global eyewear market is hindered by increasing use of refractive eye surgery and illegal decorative contact lenses.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1615826-global-eyewear-market-with-focus-on-luxury-sunglass-industry-analysis-outlook

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Corrective Lens

1.2 Contact Lenses

1.3 Sunglasses

2. Global Eyewear Market Analysis

2.1 Global Eyewear Market

2.1.1 Global Eyewear Market by Value

2.1.2 Global Eyewear Market Forecast by Value

2.1.3 Global Eyewear Market by Volume

2.1.4 Global Eyewear Market Forecast by Volume

2.1.5 Global Eyewear Market Share by Region

2.1.6 Global Eyewear Market Value by Segment

2.1.7 Global Eyewear Market Volume by Segment

2.2 Global Eyewear Market Segments

2.2.1 Global Contact Lenses Market by Value

2.2.2 Global Contact Lenses Market Forecast by Value

2.2.3 Global Contact Lenses Market by Volume

2.2.4 Global Contact Lenses Market Forecast by Volume

2.2.5 Global Spectacles Market by Value

2.2.6 Global Spectacles Market Forecast by Value

2.2.7 Global Spectacles Market by Volume

2.2.8 Global Spectacles Market Forecast by Volume

2.2.9 Global Spectacle Lenses Market Forecast by Value

2.2.10 Global Spectacles Lenses Market Forecast by Volume

2.2.11 Global Spectacle Lenses Replacement Rates by Region

2.2.12 Global Spectacle Frames Market Forecast by Value

2.2.13 Global Spectacle Frames Market Forecast by Volume

2.2.14 Global Sunglasses Market Forecast by Value

2.2.15 Global Sunglasses Market Forecast by Volume

3. Global Luxury Sunglass Market

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 The US

4.2 Japan

4.3 China

4.4 Brazil

4.5 India

4.6 Taiwan

4.7 Germany

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1615826-global-eyewear-market-with-focus-on-luxury-sunglass-industry-analysis-outlook

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.2 Market Trends

5.3 Challenges

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Luxottica

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Essilor

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Grand Vision

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 Safilo Group

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Categorization of Corrective Lenses

Categorization of Contact Lenses

Global Eyewear Market by Value (2010-2015)

Global Eyewear Market Forecast by Value (2016-2020)

Global Eyewear Market by Volume (2010-2015)

Global Eyewear Market Forecast by Volume (2016-2020)

Global Eyewear Market Share by Region (2015)

Global Eyewear Market Value by Segment (2015)

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1615826

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.