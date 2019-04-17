Aircraft Leasing Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Aircraft Leasing -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Description

Aircraft leasing is used by airlines and other aircraft operators to operate the aircrafts without suffering much financial burden of buying. In addition, it also helps in providing a temporary increase in the capacity. The purchaser usually includes financial investors and reputed corporates. The purchase can be done directly from the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) or from the companies who are in the business of leasing aircrafts.

There are different types of leases like wet lease, dry lease, financial lease and operating lease of which operating lease is being more preferred because of the flexibility it provides. In order to meet the demands of today which have risen because of an increase in the financially stable population and globalization of the business, this market is expected to further rise in the coming years.

The key factors driving the growth of aircraft leasing market are accelerating economic growth, increasing urban population, increase in airline passenger traffic, increase in number of international tourists and increased demand of air-planes. Some of the noteworthy trends and developments of this industry are improvement in airport infrastructure in developing economies, globalization and increased trade of industrial commodities, falling crude oil prices, increase in operating lease activities and ease of travel. However, the expansion of aircraft leasing market is hindered by increasing competition, political turmoil or war and need of massive maintenance.

The report “Global Aircraft Leasing Market” provides an in-depth analysis of the aircraft leasing market on a global scale discussing its major segments. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report. The industry comprises few large players such as AerCap, GECAS, BOC Aviation and Air Lease Corporation. All these companies have been profiled in the present report highlighting their key financials and business strategies for growth.

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Growth Drivers

3.1.1 Accelerating Economic Growth

3.1.2 Growing Urban Population

3.1.3 Increase in Global Air Passengers

3.1.4 Increase in International Tourism

3.1.5 Increased Demand of Air planes globally

3.2 Market Trends

3.2.1 Improvement in Airport Infrastructure in Developing Countries

3.2.2 Globalization and Increased Trade of Industrial Commodities

3.2.3 Falling Crude Oil Prices

3.2.4 Increase in Operating Lease Activities

3.2.5 Global Airline Passenger Traffic

3.3 Challenges

3.3.1 Increasing Competition

3.3.2 Political Turmoil or War

3.3.3 Massive Maintenance Needed

