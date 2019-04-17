Middleton Advisory Group Continues to Expand – Adds Pacific Northwest Regional Manager

William Tuning, Pacific Northwest Regional Manager

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, April 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Middleton Advisory Group , LLC is proud to announce the addition of William Tuning to their national recruiting team. Tuning has accepted the position of Regional Business Development Manager and will be responsible for the company’s Pacific Northwest region.Tuning brings over 25 years of experience in sales management to Middleton Advisory Group. Prior to joining the company, Tuning spent the majority of his career in the credit union, banking, and mortgage lending industries, where he gained extensive experience in operations and process improvement, as well as recruiting, training, mentoring, and coaching staff for productivity, efficiency, and quality.“We are happy to have William join our ever-growing team,” said Brian Boyles , National Sales Manager. “His prior experience in the finance industry, combined with his passion for working closely with people through relationship building and excellent service will be a great add to our culture and values.”In previous roles, Tuning oversaw recruiting efforts as Pacific NW Regional Area Manager for Amcap Mortgage, and as Area Vice President for Geneva. In his new position with Middleton Advisory Group, Tuning will manage and oversee the company’s recruiting and business development efforts in the Pacific Northwest, including Washington, Oregon, Montana, Idaho, Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming.Tuning can be found on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/williamtuning/ or at 360-539-8984.About Middleton Advisory Group, LLCMiddleton Advisory Group, LLC is a national talent acquisition and strategic consulting firm providing collaborative and specialized advisory services which are tailored to each client's specific needs. Whether recruiting top A-level talent, developing leadership and staff, or seeking new business development strategies, MAG is equipped to assist organizations reach their specific goals in a myriad of ways. For more information, visit https://www.middletonadvisorygroup.com



