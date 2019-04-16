NEW TECHNOLOGY-BASED SENIOR HOME CARE MARKETPLACE LAUNCHES IN GTA, DISRUPTS INDUSTRY

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto, ON, April 15 2019// - Trust Caregivers announces the launch of their home care platform connecting seniors with carefully vetted, experienced and highly qualified caregivers in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Seniors and their families living within the regions of Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughan, Thornhill, Richmond Hill, Markham, Scarborough and Pickering now have access to this platform.

Easier, Faster and More Affordable

Trust Caregivers is changing the Canadian home care industry by offering families a faster and more affordable solution to find, book and manage vetted in-home senior care.

Trust Caregivers offers clients access to a pool of carefully vetted, experienced and highly qualified caregivers, which includes video profiles. Services also include easy scheduling and online payment tools. Trust Caregivers is also the only online marketplace in the GTA that offers insurance coverage to caregivers adding that extra level of protection.

“We improve the ease and access to book quality vetted senior caregivers online.” Says Ashley Ebner, CEO of Trust Caregivers.

By 2026, over 2.4 million Canadians will require elderly care, up 71 % from 2011*. Waiting lists for senior homes are growing, and many seniors want to continue living independent lives in the comfort of their own home. Although there is some government support for home care, this is limited, and seniors still need to find other solutions to book additional home care hours.

The current options in the Canadian market for booking home care, include the traditional home care model, which is an archaic, lengthy process for the client generally including a survey, phone consultation and in-person meeting. Alternatively, there are a few online solutions that leave the client inundated with options of uninsured and unvetted caregivers.

Canada’s leading network of vetted 5 Star senior caregivers

Trust Caregivers bridges this gap and offers a simple online solution matching clients with caregivers that have undergone a thoroughly vetted onboarding process. Each caregiver also has insurance protection, giving clients peace of mind. “Clients come to us because we simplify the searching and booking process. It should be easy and safe to find caregivers online.” Says Ebner

Trust Caregivers offers services ranging from personal care, companionship, meal preparation to light housekeeping, assisted travel, shopping and specialized care.

Visit www.trustcaregivers.com Contact: Ashley@trustcaregivers.com



