Brooklyn Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Raises Over $1000 for Wounded Warrior Project

Students and Staff at Brooklyn BJJ's "Kickboxing for a Cause" Event

Brooklyn’s premier network of collaborative, inclusive martial arts schools packed the house at a charity event to raise funds for the Wounded Warrior Project.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maintaining its long-standing tradition of local and national charity support, Brooklyn Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu , Brooklyn’s premier network of collaborative martial arts schools, brought students and instructors together to raise awareness and funds for the Wounded Warrior Project The Wounded Warrior Project helps veterans and service members who incurred a physical or mental injury, illness or wound to transition to civilian life. More than 52,000 servicemen and women have been physically injured in recent military conflicts. Half a million live with everything from depression to post-traumatic stress disorder, and over 300,000 experience debilitating brain trauma. While medical technology has helped, they often find themselves with lives that have been profoundly altered, and can use support readjusting to their lives outside the military.Inspired by a number of their students both actively serving in the military and retired, Brooklyn Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu created the “Kickboxing for a Cause” event at their Bensonhurst school. Fueled by mission of growth and self-improvement, and supported by a thriving community of men and women from the Brooklyn area, the class was jam-packed. Participants kicked, punched and sweated to raise over $1100 for the Wounded Warrior Project.“Over the years we’ve had dozens and dozens of students who’ve served in all branches of the military,” says Shihan Gene Dunn. “In the past, we have hosted groups for self-defense training and PT from Fort Hamilton army base, just down the road from us. But this was a way for us to contribute on a larger level. ”Sensei Daniel Declet says, “Our work is about teaching people ways to live healthier lives, mentally, physically and emotionally, and WWP is fulfilling a likeminded mission.” It’s a natural fit, Declet continues, because mental and emotional fitness is at the forefront of BBJJ’s mission. The Brooklyn martial arts schools focus on the health and well-being of adults and children in five neighborhoods - Bensonhurst, Cobble Hill, Clinton Hill, Dyker Heights and Gravesend. But its charity work extends beyond those neighborhoods.“We believe in serving our communities by fostering awareness and gratitude alongside the physical martial arts training we do. We want to raise the standards of health and fitness for our students, but also to encourage them to share that with the world at large,” says Declet. “The Wounded Warrior Project links right to that notion of commitment, giving and support. We were glad to be able to raise these funds and to bring greater awareness to the returning veterans who need assistance.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.