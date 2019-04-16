The Music of Rick Charette to Reach New Audience with Mobile Apps and YouTube Web Series in the Works

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The educational software start-up Little Starship Productions is raising money to create it's first YouTube Web series for preschoolers, 'I Love Mud' inspired by one of singer/songwriter Rick Charette’s most popular songs.Little Starship Productions founded by Krishna Ramnath began creating interactive learning apps for preschoolers inspired by the music of Rick Charette in July of 2015 that have since received the 5-star 'Best of the Best' rating from independent review site bestappsforkids.com and to date have been downloaded more than 10,000 times from the App Store.CONTENTThe visual concept for the 'I Love Mud' Web series is a mix between an animated newspaper comic strip, silent movie reel and Saturday Morning cartoon serial. Delightful animated characters in simple stylized settings will help nurture your child's imagination.The educational curriculum for this series was inspired by a recent article entitled, ' Diversity: Brought to you by the letter E: Exposure & Empathy ' by Jennifer Kotler Clarke and is being designed to help children learn about kindness, empathy, and understanding the world from other people’s point of view.Season 1 of the Web series will consist of 20 1-2 minute episodes to be released daily on the Little Starship YouTube channel. Each storyline will span across 5 episodes.PRODUCTIONIf we are able to meet our Kickstarter funding goal, production of the series will take place between June 1st and August 31st 2019. With a target launch date for the first episode on the Little Starship You tube channel on September 1, 2019.The Kickstarter campaign is running now thru May 15, 2019 at ‪bit.ly/2IwUZwN RICK CHARETTESince he first found his way into the music industry during the early 1980s, singer/songwriter Rick Charette has amassed a catalog of hundreds of songs and 12 albums gaining a large following fueled by over 30 years of entertaining generations of families playing live music touring schools and concert venues throughout the United States. In August of 2018, Rick announced his semi-retirement on his website and Facebook, saying that he will no longer perform at schools, but will keep his options open to occasionally play at events with his Bubblegum Band."Krishna has a keen understanding of early childhood. His work will certainly entertain children and stimulate their learning as well.“ -- Rick Charette | Singer/Songwriter/EducatorLITTLE STARSHIP PRODUCTIONSAt Little Starship Productions we are developing and producing multi-platform interactive software apps, and video content that helps preschool age children develop fundamental cognitive skills during early childhood.Little Starship Productions1155 East 35th Street, apt B3Brooklyn, NY 11210(631) 415-6823###



