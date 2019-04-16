CONCEPT Professional Training at Palo Alto University Announces Summer Training Institute 2019

Workshops Focusing on Clinical and Forensic Mental Health. Attend In-Person or via Live Streaming from your office or home

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Palo Alto, CA – June 17th – 21st, 2019) – CONCEPT Professional Training at Palo Alto University, a global leader in online professional training in mental health, announced today that they are hosting Summer Training Institute 2019 at Palo Alto University June 17th – 21st, 2019.Summer Training Institute offers five days of workshops presented by internationally recognized experts: Drs. Stephen Hart, Brianne Layden, David Martindale, Martin Sellbom, Jaime Brower, Yotam Heineberg, and Philip Trompetter. These instructors rely on evidence-based best practices and relevant research outcomes to form the basis for the training and then highlight the clinical applications of the research evidence. Case studies and clinical examples illustrate forensic evaluation the concepts and their application.This 5-day professional training opportunity is appropriate for clinical mental health professionals, law enforcement and correctional professionals, threat assessment professionals, forensic and custody evaluators, legal professionals, social workers, counselors, and those wishing to add to or elevate their clinical practice.Want to join but cannot get to Palo Alto? – consider virtual attendance. This year virtual attendance for the summer training workshops is an option via ZOOM. Attend from the comfort of your own computer, laptop, tablet, or phone, for a discounted rate.Allegations of Alienation or Child Sexual Abuse in Custody Evaluations (June 17, 2019) Presented by Dr. David Martindale. This workshop has been approved by the Judicial Council of California that qualifies for continuing education credit.Assessment of Psychopathy via the CAPP and Clinical Assessment Instruments (June 17, 2019) Presented by Dr. Martin SellbomRisk Management for Custody Evaluators and Court Involved Therapists (June 18, 2019) Presented by Dr. David Martindale. This workshop has been approved by the Judicial Council of California that qualifies for continuing education credit.Using the MMPI-2-RF in Public Safety Personnel Evaluations (June 18th, 2019) Presented by Dr. Martin SellbomIntroduction to Compassion Focused Therapy (CFT) (June 19th, 2019) Presented by Dr. Yotam HeinebergAssessing & Managing Risk for Self-Directed Violence (Suicide) (June 19th, 2019) Presented by Dr. Brianne Layden. This workshop meets the new California requirement for six (6) hours of coursework or applied experience in suicide assessment and intervention.Diversity Issues in Violence Risk Assessment and Management (June 20th, 2019) Presented by Dr. Stephen HartWorking with First Responders: What Every Clinician Needs to Know (June 20th, 2019) Presented by Dr. Jamie BowerMental Disorder and Violence Risk (June 21st, 2019) Presented by Dr. Stephen HartIntroduction to Police Psychology (June 21st, 2019) Presented by Dr. Philip Trompetter and Dr. Jaime BrowerWorkshops are APA, CPA, ASWB, and NBCC board-approved. A complete listing of board approvals can be found at https://www.concept-ce.com/board-approvals/ . California psychologists, social workers, counselors and MFT’s are all eligible for CE’s (CEU’s).For registration and more information, visit: https://www.concept-ce.com/sti2019/ . Use promo code ZOOM at registration for a $50 reduction in the registration rate for virtual attendees.About CONCEPT PROFESSIONAL TRAINING ( http://www.concept-ce.com/ Consolidated Continuing Education and Professional Training (CONCEPT) provides expert professional training in areas relevant to criminal and civil forensic mental health assessment, correctional, law enforcement, forensic intervention and more. CONCEPT’s professional training programs are presented by the field’s top experts and are based on empirical research and best practices. CONCEPT is dedicated to providing premium professional training, enhanced by technology and e-learning pedagogy, in an accessible online format. All training programs are based on the latest research and evidence-based practices, which enables participants to incorporate relevant, up-to-date information based upon a solid scientific foundation into their practice. In addition to professional training, CONCEPT offers free resources to promote lifelong learning and to allow participants to stay at the top of their practice. (concept-ce.com)About Palo Alto University ( https://www.paloaltou.edu/about Palo Alto University (PAU) is a private, nonprofit educational institution, founded in 1975 as the Pacific Graduate School of Psychology (PGSP), an independent, professional school. PGSP was first accredited in 1986 by the regional accrediting body, the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. It has been continuously accredited since then. PGSP re-incorporated as Palo Alto University in August 2009. PAU is dedicated to education with an emphasis in the behavioral and social sciences; to promoting future innovators and leaders for the benefit of society; to generating knowledge through research and scholarship of the highest level; and to providing services to the community informed by science and scholarship.MEDIA CONTACTDr. Patricia ZapfEmail: pzapf@concept-ce.comPhone: 650.434.2381

