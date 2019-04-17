Allentown Charter School Starts Inaugural Baseball & Softball Season

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown offers baseball and softball

High school students at EEACS can participate in baseball or softball in the 2019 spring season.

ALLENTOWN , PA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown has kicked off its first-ever varsity baseball and softball seasons. Varsity baseball began on March 25 with a home game against Tri Valley. Meanwhile, softball also began on March 25 against Tri Valley.“We are excited to offer these opportunities for our students,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Allentown charter school . “We have had great success so far and hope to expand our programs, construct new facilities, and get more students involved.”All softball home games for the 2019 season will be played at Patriots Park in Allentown. All baseball home games will be played at ECTB Stadium in Allentown. Both baseball and softball seasons will run into May.In late 2018, the Lehigh Valley charter school obtained PIAA status, allowing the school to compete against other public, charter, and private schools in the area. The school achieved prominent recognition in its inaugural athletics year, with the boys’ basketball team winning a District title and reaching the playoffs.To learn more about athletics offered by Executive Education Academy Charter School, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/student-life/athletics/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

Enrolling at Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.