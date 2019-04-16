NeuroMem® Technologies’ CEO Brunswick joins speaker line-up at inaugural AI Everything

Prof. Brunswick will present “Neuromorphic AI: Adding Human Neurons On A Chip” at 2.35pm on 30 April

Company will showcase expanded solutions for hardware-based, Neuromorphic artificial intelligence projects

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NeuroMem Technologies Pte Ltd, a neuromorphic hardware technology company using pattern recognition, has confirmed that its CEO, Prof Pierre Brunswick, will present the company’s disruptive neuromorphic artificial intelligence (AI) technology alongside an elite line-up of speakers at AI Everything from 30 April to 1 May in Dubai. Prof. Brunswick will present “Neuromorphic AI: Adding Human Neurons On A Chip” at 2.35pm on 30 April.Brunswick's session will share information on NeuroMem’s neuromorphic technology, showcasing its pattern learning and recognition technology that provides reactive anomaly detection, on-the-go learning, at high-speed and at low-power AI options. In addition, he will showcase the wider applications that have been developed around the world with this technology and its collaborative program with institutions around the globe to promote the use of its technology.Brunswick said, “While AI has been around for some time, it is rapidly becoming front and center of company's and government's strategies for the future. We are pleased to be at AI Everything in Dubai because it is becoming critical for all to have access to the full spectrum of AI and not miss the opportunity. We are looking forward to introducing some of the new AI technology modules and development tools which make the implementation of AI faster and easier for everybody who needs to match their application. We are pleased to bring our 25-year experience in AI to the new generation of future thinkers and innovators.”Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President & Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and hosted by the UAE’s National Program for Artificial Intelligence launched by the Minister of State for AI, the Ai Everything Summit is a culmination of the UAE and the world’s mission to promote initiatives, collaborations, partnerships and breakthroughs in the field of AI, and to foster positive impact on governments, businesses, social enterprises and humankind.Pierre Brunswick’s presentation: 30 April, 2.35 pm under “AI Everything” presenting Neuromorphic AI: Adding Human Neurons On A Chip.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.