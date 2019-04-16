Global Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Market Growth Rates, Drivers And Restraint

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market grew from around $70 billion in 2013 to nearly $80 billion in 2017 at an annual rate of nearly 4%. The global pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market is expected to grow from around $80 billion in 2017 to above $95 billion in 2021 at an annual rate of almost 5%

Pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics covers the physical movement of pharmaceutical and biologic drugs from the manufacturers to the end-users. It includes the transportation, warehousing, inventory management and other logistics functions. The market consists of those pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics that are outsourced to logistics companies instead of handled in-house by the pharmaceutical companies.

Growth will result from increasing demand for drugs in general and in particular for temperature-sensitive biopharmaceutical products such as vaccines and blood plasma products. The pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market, has benefitted from the rise in pharmaceutical sales. Governments across the globe are continuously establishing new healthcare reforms triggering the growth of the pharmaceutical market, and urbanization in emerging economies also fuels its growth. The advantages to pharmaceutical manufacturers of outsourcing to logistics service providers are another driver.

Factors that could hinder the growth of the global pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market include poor infrastructure for cold chain logistics, skills shortages in the industry and unstable regulatory environments in emerging countries. The market may also be negatively affected by increased regulation on temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical products distribution.

Markets Covered: Global pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market, (type of service - non-cold chain logistics market, cold chain logistics market); mode of transport- (air transportation market, ocean transportation market, land transportation market); pharmaceutical type- (pharmaceutical drugs logistics market, biologics logistics); therapeutic area- (musculoskeletal market, cardiovascular market, oncology market, anti-infective market, metabolic disorders market, central nervous system market, genito-urinary market, respiratory market, gastro-intestinal market, hematology market, dermatology market, ophthalmology market)

Data Segmentations: pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by type of service segments – ((type of service - non-cold chain logistics market, cold chain logistics market); mode of transport- (air transportation market, ocean transportation market, land transportation market); pharmaceutical type- (pharmaceutical drugs logistics market, biologics logistics); therapeutic area- (musculoskeletal market, cardiovascular market, oncology market, anti-infective market, metabolic disorders market, central nervous system market, genito-urinary market, respiratory market, gastro-intestinal market, hematology market, dermatology market, ophthalmology market)) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Market Organizations Covered: Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx Corporation, Panalpina World Transport, UPS, Kuehne + Nagel and DB Schenker.

Regions: North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21).

Other Information And Analyses:, Global pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market comparison with macro-economic factors, pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market size, percentage of GDP, global, by country, per capita average pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics expenditure, global, and by country, PESTEL analysis, pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market competitive landscape and company profiles, pharmaceutical logistics market product analysis, pharmaceutical logistics market trends and opportunities, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions.

Strategies For Participants In The Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Industry: The report explains over 13 strategies for companies in the pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics market, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include large pharmaceutical logistics companies focusing on acquiring new technologies and expertise of small market players to expand their geographical presence and gain market share, and DHL Express’ strategy aiming at further expansion of services for the e-commerce market and supply chain market.

Opportunities For Companies In The Pharmaceutical Drugs And Biologics Logistics Sector: The report reveals where the global pharmaceutical drugs and biologics logistics industry will put on most $ sales up to 2021.

