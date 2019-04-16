MIT Professor Of Artificial Intelligence and Renown Retail Machine Learning Innovator Join Shopin

Mark Plaskow and Professor Richard Linares join Shopin Advisory Board

Mark Plaskow, and MIT Professor Richard Linares join Shopin's board and team, to collaborate on groundbreaking artificial intelligence for retail.

Democratizing the A.I. and purchase data power of monolithic successes like Amazon and Alibaba to the rest of the world of retail is not just a mission for us. It's a shared obsession.” — Eran Eyal

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently Shopin announced the launch of the Retail Intelligence Data Engine (R.I.D.E.). Behind the scenes Shopin's team expands to include artificial intelligence thought leaders Mark Plaskow and Professor Richard Linares to join Shopin's CTO Georgi Gospodinov in building artificial intelligence and blockchain products to help retailers thrive alongside ecommerce monopolies such as Amazon and Alibaba.

Mark Plaskow has founded 4 technology companies and sold 2 of them. He specializes in providing a competitive edge by leveraging rapid development, machine learning, deep industry knowledge and top experience to differentiate software and applications in the market. Previously Mark ran one of the largest databases in the country for the Department of Justice and has made breakthroughs for disease with data and AI.

Richard Linares is the Co-Director of the Space Systems Laboratory at MIT and holds a Charles Stark Draper Assistant Professor position at MIT's Department of Aeronautics and Astronautics. Richard Linares is a recipient of the AFOSR Young Investigator Research Program Award in 2018.

Mark Plaskow notes: "I am excited to be part of a company with such a deep care for the retail industry. We are leveraging 20 years of key learnings and technology experience to push the envelope in utilizing data and artificial intelligence to help retailers with their toughest decisions. We're ultimately providing shoppers each an amazingly personalized experience, with unprecedented security, control and benefits of their data".

"It is an honor to work with such a passionate and talented team. Shopin's novel combination of artificial intelligence data analytics has the potential to provide an industry transformative technology, and I look forward to the challenge of making this a reality.", expands Professor Linares.

In the past 3 months their contributions have assisted Shopin in:

- Lowering running costs by reducing reliance on inefficient external resources;

- Supporting our CTO in creating proprietary patentable technologies and software products;

- Driving the development and architecture of Shopin's visual artificial intelligence capabilities with superb performance and accuracy

- Taking Shopin's Retail Intelligence Data Engine (R.I.D.E.) product to maturity and scaling the platform with new functionality and scope

- Access to new vetted resources and partners

Eran Eyal, founder and CEO of Shopin comments "Amazon and Alibaba have given the world the technological blueprints of what incredible success looks like for retail. Their purchase data ecosystems coupled with A.I. and scalable infrastructure are incredible. Our unrelenting obsession is to empower retailers and brands with the same advantages, through the power of decentralization and scalable tools. Mark and Richard help us moonshot our progress on a daily basis."

About Shopin:

Shopin is a universal shopper profile, built on the blockchain and powered by our proprietary visual artificial intelligence, which delivers shoppers the most personal experience in every site, app and instore by working with retailers to give shoppers control of their purchased data.

When shoppers own the best of their data, we can enable retailers to advertise directly to the shopper, who gets 85% of the ad revenue to spend back in the world of retail through the Shopin and branded tokens.

Our mission is to transform the retail web into a decentralized Amazon model through our proprietary artificial intelligence tools and blockchain approach to ensure that timeless brands have the best chance to remain timeless.

Recently Shopin released its first product, the Retail Intelligence Data Engine which leverages data from over 3BN purchase data transactions to deliver forecasting and trends insights and recommendations to retailers and brands.

