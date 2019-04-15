Rhiannon Payne, CEO of Sea Foam Media, Discusses Blockchain at the United Nations WSIS Forum
Speaking to a room of innovators and ambassadors representing countries from all over the world, Rhiannon discussed her diverse experiences consulting and providing services for blockchain and AI companies since 2017. Key to this conversation was highlighting the reasons why and how companies should implement blockchain, putting a focus on finding straightforward solutions for human problems rather than creating problems to solve.
Rhiannon also discussed Sea Foam’s expanding ecosystem and how her team is using distributed systems to democratize access to funding, knowledge, and opportunities, aiming to create a more level playing field for people globally to start companies and innovate.
This ecosystem includes DLT.dev, a new venture which is focused on helping companies innovate with blockchain, AI, and other emerging technologies, using design and human-focused methodologies. DLT.dev is taking technology concepts that seem complicated and simplifying by creating core software packages and developing industry standards for building with them with the goal of commoditizing access to high tech.
Rhiannon’s full presentation deck and information on how to get involved is available at https://seafoam.media/wsis.
The World Summit on the Information Society Forum (WSIS) took place from April 8th - 12th in Geneva, Switzerland and was the 10th anniversary of the event. The theme for 2019 was Information and Communication Technologies, with a mission to provide an opportunity for information exchange, knowledge creation, and sharing the best practices, while identifying emerging trends and fostering partnerships, taking into account the evolving information and knowledge societies.
WSIS is the largest gathering of information and communication community discussing the
trends, evolution, and challenges of new digital innovations. The high-level policy tracks bring all
the issues, challenges and opportunities of emerging technologies together from showcases of
different countries.
Sea Foam Media & Technology is a San Francisco-based agency with a globally distributed team of twenty people across the US, Europe, and Asia, working with companies from startups to enterprise level to tell their stories, build products, and scale.
