Tricia Andreassen Book Hits #1 Best Seller and 4 Additional Best Seller Categories

"There is a warrior strength inside of us when we were born. As we progress through life we may forget this strength or even begin to believe we never had it. You can find it again!” — Tricia Andreassen

HICKORY , NC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Christian Faith and Inspirational book ‘ Unlock Your Inner Warrior ” is written by Tricia Andreassen as well as other Co-Authors such as Anna Brehm Anderson, Kate Bancroft, Chestina Parker Dowgiewicz, Jacquie Fazekas, Lydia Gates, Paula Pierce, Samuel Rowland, Edward Reed, Amanda Powell, Carlos Vargas, Aarti Royan and Taffiney Nolan Williams. Tricia Andreassen, CEO of Creative Life Publishing and Learning Institute is a part of the launch for this book as well as in development work with curriculum that can be used in schools, churches or personal study programs throughout the country. This book is specifically focused on how to tap in to the warrior strength that lies within each of us. It included devotional sections to help the reader know how to put into practice certain actions and mindset strategies to accomplish this.“To read the stories from these contributors and their personal experience of battling cancer, bullying, and grief is so inspiring. Our youngest writer Samuel Rowland is just 11 years old. His story of dealing with being legally blind and overcoming situations such as bullying teaches all of us at any age that we have been uniquely built for a purpose. Comments Andreassen. “My hope is that if you are feeling lost and are trying to find the way back to yourself and your identity that you will pick up this book. My personal writing is from one of the most intimate experiences in my childhood and sharing with the reader how God gave me strengths, talents and gifts that helped me grow into my purpose. My desire is that everyone can find that inner strength and recognize the wonderful parts of themselves.The book can be purchased at www.UnlockYourInnerWarriorBook.com and is a book that falls within the Warrior Series books covering topics such a resilience, hope, courage, endurance and forgiveness. Email Publishing@Clpli.com for a screenshot of your purchase and online review and access some private teachings from the Authors on how to step into your warrior strength. To inquire about booking Unstoppable Warrior, Tricia Andreassen to speak at your next event email Tricia@TriciaAndreassen.comCreative Life Publishing and Learning Institute mission is to help aspiring writers unlock their voice, discover the story within their heart that can bring a message of hope, encouragement, faith. It also publishes inspirational leadership and business success strategies that are built on the foundations of Biblical Principles. The learning division is focused on providing educational resources to grow in multiple areas of life including: personal growth, parenting, dream building, business and marketing, faith and spiritual growth as well as writing retreats that help aspiring Authors become published. Manuscript submissions are reviewed for potential publishing through CEO Tricia Andreassen as Authors are hand selected based on the integrity and genre.Andreassen’s personal coaching practice varies on the individual on what they want to achieve whether it is business related or personal growth related. She also leads a team of faculty and coaches that provide specialized knowledge in their fields of expertise. She also offers coaching and public relations strategies that include how to teach Speakers and Authors on how to develop their story and turn it into a Keynote, Course or a Book. Andreassen’s first business book, Interfusion Marketing: Unlock The Secret Code To Dominate Your Market hit #1 in less than 5 hours of book launch and has continued to be offered internationally and on the best seller list for over 59 weeks spanning multiple categories. She now is a Multi-Time Best Selling Author in Business, Personal Growth and Faith. She has used her expertise in major network settings such as Good Morning Britain, Dr. Oz, UplifTV, 700 Club Canada and other media outlets such as radio and podcasts.All of Creative Life Publishing Authors are featured in the website with their own biography page to showcase their background and specific contact information. Authors signed with Creative Life have been featured on major news networks ranging from Good Morning America, 20/20, Animal Planet, NBC, Dr. Phil, and many more venues.For more information on Tricia Andreassen and Creative Life Publishing and Learning Institute visit www.TriciaAndreassen.com or www.CLPLI.com . For information on how to become a published Author and learn the strategies of becoming a Best Selling Author, Professional Speaker or have a desire to leverage your existing book into keynote topics, workshops and courses with a clear message visit please email Warrior@UnstoppableWarrior.com.



