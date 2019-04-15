Last Chance to Register for The Defence Aviation Safety Conference, Taking Place in London in Two Weeks

Defence Aviation Safety 2019

SMi reports: Registration for the Defence Aviation Safety Conference is closing in two weeks

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With just two weeks to go, this is the last chance to secure attendance for the highly anticipated, Defence Aviation Safety Conference taking place in London on the 29th and 30th April 2019.Bookings can be made online at: http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/einpress As the first event of its kind, The Defence Aviation Safety Conference will host a variety of senior UK MoD Aviation Safety Leaders as well as their international counterparts who are responsible for delivering and enforcing safety across their air platforms and systems.The event will include 24 expert speakers, 5 sponsors and exhibitors, plus there will also be a VIP speakers dinner hosted by Lead Sponsor BAE Systems, day-1 of the event.Presentation highlights include:1) German Implementation of a Total System Approach to Safety in Aviation – will be presented by Major General Gunter Katz, Director General, German Military Aviation Authority2) The Royal Air Force Safety Centre: Assuring Air System Safety for Maximum Capability and Delivery – will be presented by Air Commodore Mark Jeffery, Head of RAF Safety Centre, Royal Air Force3) Military Aviation Authorities Contribution to Delivering Enhanced Operational Capability Within the UK Defence Air Environment – will be presented by Air Vice Marshal Steven Shell, Director, Military Aviation Authority, UK MoD4) Protecting Resources and Preserving Combat Readiness Through Data Driven Decision Making – will be presented by Major General John T. Rauch Jr, Air Force Chief of Safety Commander, US Air Force5) Enhancing Defence Aviation Safety in A Changing World – will be presented by Luke Logan, Engineering Director Europe and International, BAE Systems AirThe event will also be chaired by: Lieutenant General Richard Felton CBE, Director General, Defence Safety Authority, UK MoD.When describing the conference, Lieutenant General Richard Felton CBE said: “The aim is to promote cooperation and continuous improvement in military aviation and in developing fields such as cyber, space and unmanned systems. While the primary focus of this event will be on safety in Defence aviation it will also be of interest to those involvement in the acquisition and safe operation of unmanned systems and to tho se concerned with the certification of all equipment types. The DSA will once again be supporting this event, and I encourage participation from across Defence organisations and industry.”The full agenda is available to download at: http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/einpress With only two weeks to go, there are limited sponsorship opportunities available. For details on exhibiting and branding at the conference, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukDefence Aviation Safety Conference29 - 30 April 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKLead Sponsor: BAE SystemsGold Sponsor: Babcock International, tlmNEXUSSponsors: Rolls-Royce, TUDOR TECH--END--About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.