WHO SAYS PASSOVER HAS TO BE BLAND? ELEVATE PASSOVER W SPICES FROM PEREG NATURAL FOODS & RECIPES FROM PERFECT FOR PESACH

More than 45 Kosher for Passover Spices from Pereg Natural Foods Help Make Passover Flavorful for the 8-Day Holiday

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Passover is a time for beloved traditions – especially family recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation. But your grandma probably didn’t have half a dozen different kinds of paprika at her disposal. It’s possible she never heard of quinoa, either.Well, times have changed. Palates have evolved. So when it comes to Passover, there’s no reason to feel stuck in a rut.Pereg Natural Foods ( www.pereg-gourmet.com ) has asked kosher food writer, personal chef, and media personality Naomi Nachman, a.k.a. the “Aussie Gourmet,” to inspire you to change up your Passover game this year by sharing some recipes from her best-selling cookbook, Perfect for Pesach (Art Scroll).“Delicious doesn’t have to mean complicated,” says Nachman. “Sometimes a single ingredient, something new or unexpected, is all it takes to put an intriguing twist on a simple standby.”Pereg’s vast lineup of Kosher for Passover quality spices, spice blends, gluten-free flours and ancient grains is like an artist’s palette for home cooks; the possibilities are endless. Nachman shared a few recipes from her popular cookbook to spotlight some of these ingredients and show how easy it is to take Passover to the next level.Quinoa (Kosher for Passover - Pereg Natural Foods)This relative newcomer from South America takes center stage in Nachman’s Quinoa “Hummus” recipe. Since quinoa is a seed it’s perfectly acceptable for Passover use. Quinoa is a versatile “superfood” in every sense of the word: packed with nutrients and protein, high in fiber, low in fat, and gluten-free.(Recipes shared by Naomi Nachman from Perfect for Pesach with permission from Art Scroll; Photos credits: Miriam Pascal.)Passover Quinoa “Hummus”Ingredients:1 cup Kosher for Passover Pereg Natural Foods Quinoa½ cup pine nuts2 cloves garlic crushedJuice of 1 lemon (2-3 teaspoons)½ teaspoon Kosher for Passover Pereg Natural Foods Salt½ teaspoon Kosher for Passover Pereg Natural Foods Cumin1 Tablespoon olive oil¼ cup water1 Tablespoon olive oil, for garnish1 Tablespoon parsley, finely chopped for garnishKosher for Passover Pereg Natural Foods Paprika, for garnishPereg’s Kosher for Passover Zahtar, for garnishMethod:1. Place quinoa and pine nuts into the bowl of a food processor fitted with the “S” blade. Process until blended.2. Add remaining ingredients; continue to blend. Scrape down sides and blend again for approximately 30 seconds. Do not over-blend or the mixture will become gummy.3. Transfer to a serving bowl. Garnish with olive oil, parsley, zahtar and paprika. Store in an airtight container.Zahtar (Kosher for Passover - Pereg Natural Foods)A staple of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine for centuries, this collection of herbs and spices is all the rage in the culinary world. It’s a zesty dry rub for meats and fish; it also brings earthiness to stews and soups and adds a high note to marinades and dips. Many high-end restaurants keep it on the table right next to the salt and pepper. Try Pereg’s Kosher for Passover version of Zahtar in Perfect for Pesach’s Seder Brisket or Matzah Ball recipes to kick things up a notch. (No seeds/not kitniyot).Paprika (Kosher for Passover - Pereg Natural Foods)Sweet and mellow or fiery and fierce, the paprika family has it all. Each variety has its own flavor profile, depending on the type of pepper it’s made from and the way it’s processed. That’s why Pereg offers six different varieties to choose from: Hot, Smoked, Sweet, Spanish, Hot Oil, and Sweet Oil. Nachman adds paprika and other spices to her Maple Glazed Rack of Ribs Passover recipe.ABOUT PEREG - Pereg was established in 1906, and is based in Clifton, NJ. They first became known for their vast variety of pure and natural spices and spice blends, more than 60 in all, from traditional favorites to exotics from around the culinary world. Today Pereg produces an array of all-natural products that includes ancient grains and ancient grain blends, gluten free pasta, couscous, rice, gluten-free cereal and much more. Pereg Natural Foods products are available at select retailers throughout the US and Canada, and on their website, www.pereg-gourmet.com



