Liberty Steel Products is finalist for 2019 Fastmarkets AMM Awards for Steel Excellence in two categories

NORTH JACKSON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jim Grasso, CEO of Liberty Steel Products, Inc. (LSP) announced today that the company is vying for two Fastmarkets AMM Awards for Steel Excellence. The North Jackson, Ohio firm is a finalist in both the Best Mergers and Acquisitions and Best Steel Service Center categories for 2019. This is the first time Liberty Steel Products has been nominated for the much-coveted industry awards.“We are extremely pleased that the people who nominated us for the awards along with our peers, customers and the editors at Fastmarkets AMM, acknowledge our unwavering commitment to quality, service, innovation, and growth,” Mr. Grasso said. “Being a finalist in these two important categories caps one of the most exciting periods in the history of our company.”Widely regarded as one of the most prestigious honors in the worldwide steel industry, the Awards recognize world-class innovation, excellence and the use of best-in-class practices as measured by global standards. Nominations are submitted by firms in every sector of the steel supply chain. Senior editors at American Metals Magazine vet the nominees which are then judged by a panel of industry experts. Winners of awards in 13 categories will be announced on June 18, 2019, during the Annual Steel Awards Dinner in New York, NY.According to Joe Wilson, LSP’s Vice President of Building Products and Strategic Planning, the company earned a nomination in the Mergers and Acquisitions category for its October 2018 purchase of Mississippi Steel Processing (MSP). The acquisition of MSP, which is located in Columbus, Mississippi, gives Liberty Steel Products a solid foothold in the southern United States. “Our service center and building products businesses are well established in the Northeast and Midwest,” Mr. Wilson said. “Now we will be able to move further into the Southeast and expand into markets we have been unable to penetrate.”Mr. Grasso said the company’s nomination for the “Best Steel Service Center” award validates the business model and operating philosophy that has guided Liberty Steel Products since its founding by the Weller family in 1965. “Our focus on world-class quality, unmatched customer service, and innovation has enabled us to survive and thrive in the highly competitive global steel marketplace for more than 50 years,” he said. “This proven formula for success combined with our commitment to investing in growth has enabled us to double our size in just four years, vastly expand sales in our business products line, and widen our customer base. As a result, we’re clearly positioned to be a top-tier player in the industry for decades to come.”While 2019 marks the first time Liberty Steel Products has been a finalist for the Fastmarkets AMM awards, the company is no stranger to industry recognition. The company regularly appears on the Metal Center News list of “Top 50” steel service centers, is the subject of a feature story in the April 2019 issue of Modern Metals magazine, has received numerous citations for excellence from customers, and has been lauded for its charitable giving and community involvement.For more information about Liberty Steel Products, Inc. visit www.libertysteelproducts.com or contact Joe Wilson, V.P. of Building Products and Strategic Planning at 330-538-2236/800-877-3998 or via email at jwilson@liberty-steel.com.About Liberty Steel Products, Inc.Founded by the Weller family in 1965, Liberty Steel Products, Inc. (LSP) has grown from a 4,000 square foot facility to a multi-location 9001:2008-certified firm that is consistently listed as a “Top 50″ steel service center by Metal Center News.LSP based in North Jackson, Ohio, includes Liberty Steel Products which operates plants in North Jackson and Hubbard, Ohio, Liberty Steel Building Products, Welded Tubes, Inc. of Orwell, Ohio, and Mississippi Steel Products, LLC. of Columbus, Mississippi.



