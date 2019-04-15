Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market To Grow At An Annual Growth Rate Of More Than 8%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global patient monitoring devices market grew from almost 17 billion in 2014 to above $22 billion in 2018 at an annual growth rate of above 7%. The global patient monitoring devices market is expected to grow from nearly $22 billion in 2018 to beyond $30 billion in 2022 at an annual growth rate of more than 8%.

The patient monitoring devices market consists of the sales of patient monitoring devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture patient monitoring devices used for monitoring vital health parameters.

The growth of the patient monitoring devices market, in the historic period can be attributed to the rise in the global number of the geriatric population, the rise in healthcare expenditure, especially in the emerging economies driven by rapid economic growth, and technological advances in the healthcare industry.

Faster growth of the patient monitoring devices market in the forecast than in the historic period can be attributed to the expected continued economic growth, leading to an expected increase in per capita healthcare expenditure. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and expected increases in the adoption of remote monitoring technology will also contribute to the growth.

Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Types (Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices, Weight Monitoring Devices, Body Temperature Devices And Remote Patient Monitoring Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Homecare, Diagnostic Centre/Clinics), By Companies and By Regions - Global Forecast Research to 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides patient monitoring devices market overviews, analyze and forecast patient monitoring devices market size and growth for the patient monitoring devices market, patient monitoring devices industry segments and geographies, patient monitoring devices market trends, patient monitoring devices market drivers, patient monitoring devices market restraints, patient monitoring devices industry’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The patient monitoring devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Markets Covered: Patient monitoring devices market, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices; weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices; multiparameter monitoring devices; cardiac monitoring devices; neuromonitoring devices; respiratory monitoring devices; hemodynamic monitoring devices; remote patient monitoring devices

Patient Monitoring Devices Companies Covered: Siemens Healthineers, Medtronic Plc, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Drägerwerk

Regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: USA, China, Japan, Germany, Brazil, France, Italy, UK, Australia, India, Spain, Russia.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Data: Patient monitoring devices market size and growth for 7 regions and 12 countries; global regional and country patient monitoring devices market size and growth segmented by type of device - fetal and neonatal monitoring devices, weight monitoring and body temperature monitoring devices, multiparameter monitoring devices, cardiac monitoring devices, neuromonitoring devices, respiratory monitoring devices, hemodynamic monitoring devices, and remote patient monitoring devices; global, regional and country patient monitoring devices per capita consumption and market size as a percentage of GDP 2014-22; per capita average patient monitoring devices expenditure, global and by country; financial performance 2014-2022 for Siemens Healthineers, Medtronic Plc, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Drägerwerk; global medical equipment market size and growth rate 2014-18 and 2018-22; medical equipment market, per capita average medical equipment industry expenditure, 2014-2022, global and by country; medical equipment market size as a percentage of GDP, global and by country.

Other Information: PESTEL analysis, drivers and restraints, customer and operational insights, patient monitoring devices market by country covering regulatory bodies, associations, investments, and competitive landscape; patient monitoring devices market trends and strategies.

Strategies For Patient Monitoring Device Producers: The report identifies strategies for patient monitoring device producers including those being pursued by companies in the patient monitoring device market and those suggested by trends in the market. Strategies described include Philips Healthcare’s growth strategy that seeks to target the aging population by improving its home monitoring, personal emergency response systems (PERS) and personal health services, and GE Healthcare’s strategy of expanding its life sciences business.

Key Opportunities in the Patient Monitoring Devices Market: The report identifies the global, regional and country subsegments where the patient monitoring devices market will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes. Sources include primary interviews with industry leaders and experts as well as extensive secondary research.

