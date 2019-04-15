Former Commander of the Army Test & Evaluation Center, US Army invites you to Future Armored Vehicles APS USA 2019

Future Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems USA 2019

SMi reports: Major General (Ret’d) John Charlton, Former Commander of the Army Test & Evaluation Center, US Army is chairing the event in Arlington this June.

SMi Group's Future Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems will convene in June 11th and 12th 2019, in Arlington, Virginia. As the first conference in North America dedicated to this revolutionary capability, this year's event will provide insight into the leading nations Active Protection Systems programs, with unique technical briefings on the best ways to integrate APS and the emerging architectures necessary to support it.Experts will also cover exclusive updates on the latest modular technology, hard/soft kill systems, Sensors, threat data management, data processing, countermeasures, munitions, layered and integrated protection systems, architecture service strategies and capability concerns, and more. SMi are pleased to have Major General (Ret'd) John Charlton, Former Commander of the Army Test and Evaluation Center, US Army chairing the two-day event . See his invitation to the conference below:"I would like to welcome you to participate in the Future Armored Vehicles: Active Protection Systems USA conference on 11th and 12th June, 2019 in Arlington, Virginia. The focus of the conference is on vehicle protection systems, with special attention given to active protection systems. This two-day program will bring together senior U.S. Army leaders, industry leaders, vehicle protection system experts, and leaders from our multi-national partners. The goal is to provide information on current and future Army programs, new technologies, as well a discussion on current and future threat environments. I can assure you the presentations will be outstanding and the question and answer periods even better.We went into Iraq in 2003 with the finest armored fighting vehicles in the world but, almost immediately, we were faced with new threats that challenged these vehicles. Threats like buried Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), Explosively Formed Projectiles (EFPs), and shoulder-fired anti-tank weapons. We are now seeing near-peer threats that possess new weapon systems that again challenge the protection our vehicles provide. We solved this problem in the past by adding more, and better, armor to our combat vehicles. The down side of that method was that our vehicles became too heavy, less maneuverable and required powertrain upgrades to maintain performance. We now need to look for innovative solutions that keep pace with evolving threats without increasing the weight of our combat vehicles.As you look through our agenda, you'll find we have covered every aspect of vehicle protection systems. You will have the opportunity to hear from true subject matter experts and network with colleagues from across the military, defense industry and academia. I look forward to meeting you in June in Arlington, Virginia at this unique forum and am confident you will benefit greatly from attending."



