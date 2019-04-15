April 26 North Carolina Community Forum during Re-Entry Week with update on Driver’s License Restoration and Expungement

Janet Pittman Reed, family lawyer in North Carolina Janet Reed Attorney in North Carolina Janet Pittman Reed lawyer in North Carolina Janet Pittman Reed lawyer in North Carolina Janet Pittman Reed, lawyer in North Carolina

Event to be held in Jacksonville, NC, to assist in the re-integration of those who lost their driver's license or have a criminal record.

The purpose is to empower those who lost their driver’s license and need help to get it restored. This is to empower people so that they understand the expunction process.” — Janet Pittman Reed, lawyer in North Carolina

JACKSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2018, North Carolina Roy Cooper proclaimed April 23-27 as Re-entry Week in North Carolina. The purpose is to draw attention to efforts to help formerly incarcerated people become productive members of their communities. See https://svlfreenews.com/news/gov-cooper-proclaims-april-23-27-re-entry-week-north-carolina As part of Re-entry Week, the Law Office of Attorney Janet Pittman Reed is pleased to announce a Community Forum to help those affected by their previous involvement with the judicial system and/or previous incarceration to again become functioning members of society. The Re-entry process includes the restoration of driving privileges and/or the expungement of a criminal record, as well as assistance with finding a suitable job and housing.The date, time and location of the Event are:• Friday, April 26, 2019.• 5:00pm – 7:00pm - Community Forum in conjunction with Re-entry Week, a discussion on Reentry solutions for our area, as well as a follow-up & update about expungement process and driver’s license restoration.• In Jacksonville, North Carolina Public Safety Building, 200 Marine Boulevard, Jacksonville, North Carolina 28540.Attorney Janet Reed explains that “this is a free event, open to all. The purpose is to empower those individuals who are re-entering society to be able to access assistance programs. Re-entry will include solutions for those may have lost their driver’s license and need help to get it restored. Additionally, this process will help to empower people so that they understand the expungement process, which may erase a criminal record that is many years old and is preventing someone from advancing economically and socially. Such an outdated record may block someone from getting a job, or a home, or a car, or other life necessities.”The Community Forum will provide an arena to discuss re-entry solutions and programs of meaningful support for those involved in the process of returning from an encounter with the judicial system, including those returning from incarceration. This Forum will include an update on the options for individuals in obtaining a driver’s license, as well as the process to erase criminal records. Dinner is generously being provided for this event by local restaurants.Explanation about “Re-entry”Re-entry encompasses several aspects, including expunction. “Expunction” refers to a process by which a court order provides that a person’s record of a prior proceeding is deleted from the public record. In North Carolina, there are four broad categories of expunctions in North Carolina: (1) convictions or other matters based on age of the person at the time of the offense or age of the offense; (2) dispositions that do not constitute a conviction, such as dismissals or diversions; (3) drug offense; and (4) specific offenses identified by the General Assembly where defendant’s culpability may be lessened or otherwise warrant relief. Each category is governed by a different statute and may have requirements specific to the category. The Re-entry process is designed to bring wholeness through an array of services including legal, counseling referrals, drug and/or alcohol recovery services, mental health diagnosis referrals, employment as well as housing assistance.“Re-entry can be a powerful tool to assist those seeking a fresh start. Individuals interested in expunction and/or driver’s license restorations should consult with a qualified attorney to navigate the process,” advises Attorney Janet Reed.For information about the Event, please contact: LAW OFFICES OF ATTORNEY JANET PITTMAN REED, Phone: 910-381-1758About Janet Pittman Reed Janet P. Reed is an attorney in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and handles Family Law cases such as Divorce & Separation, Personal Injury, Traffic, Criminal Law, Driver’s License Restoration Services, and Civil Litigation cases.Website: https://janetreedlaw.com/ Blog: https://janetreedesq.blogspot.com/ Attorney Profile: https://solomonlawguild.com/janet-p-reed News: https://hype.news/janet-p-reed-attorney-in-north-carolina/ LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/janetpittmanreed/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/leglone?lang=en

