Oil and Gas Logistics Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oil and Gas Logistics Industry

Description

This report focuses on the global Oil and Gas Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oil and Gas Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

ASCO 
CEVA Logistics 
CH Robinson 
Expeditors International of Washington 
GAC Logistics 
Panalpina 
Ryder Systems 
Gulf Agency 
Agility Project Logistics 
Kuehne + Nagel 
BDP 
DB Schenker 
Crown Logistics 
Neovia Logistics 
A.Hartrodt 
SGS Logistics 
SDV International Logistics 
Bollore Africa Logistics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Upstream 
Midstream 
Downstream

Market segment by Application, split into 
Offshore 
Onshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Oil and Gas Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Oil and Gas Logistics development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 Upstream 
1.4.3 Midstream 
1.4.4 Downstream 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Offshore 
1.5.3 Onshore 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size 
2.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Oil and Gas Logistics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Oil and Gas Logistics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

....

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 ASCO 
12.1.1 ASCO Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Oil and Gas Logistics Introduction 
12.1.4 ASCO Revenue in Oil and Gas Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 ASCO Recent Development 
12.2 CEVA Logistics 
12.2.1 CEVA Logistics Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Oil and Gas Logistics Introduction 
12.2.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue in Oil and Gas Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Development 
12.3 CH Robinson 
12.3.1 CH Robinson Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Oil and Gas Logistics Introduction 
12.3.4 CH Robinson Revenue in Oil and Gas Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 CH Robinson Recent Development 
12.4 Expeditors International of Washington 
12.4.1 Expeditors International of Washington Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Oil and Gas Logistics Introduction 
12.4.4 Expeditors International of Washington Revenue in Oil and Gas Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Expeditors International of Washington Recent Development 
12.5 GAC Logistics 
12.5.1 GAC Logistics Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Oil and Gas Logistics Introduction 
12.5.4 GAC Logistics Revenue in Oil and Gas Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 GAC Logistics Recent Development 
12.6 Panalpina 
12.6.1 Panalpina Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Oil and Gas Logistics Introduction 
12.6.4 Panalpina Revenue in Oil and Gas Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Panalpina Recent Development 
12.7 Ryder Systems 
12.7.1 Ryder Systems Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Oil and Gas Logistics Introduction 
12.7.4 Ryder Systems Revenue in Oil and Gas Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Ryder Systems Recent Development 
12.8 Gulf Agency 
12.8.1 Gulf Agency Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Oil and Gas Logistics Introduction 
12.8.4 Gulf Agency Revenue in Oil and Gas Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 Gulf Agency Recent Development 
12.9 Agility Project Logistics 
12.9.1 Agility Project Logistics Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Oil and Gas Logistics Introduction 
12.9.4 Agility Project Logistics Revenue in Oil and Gas Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 Agility Project Logistics Recent Development 
12.10 Kuehne + Nagel 
12.10.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Oil and Gas Logistics Introduction 
12.10.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Oil and Gas Logistics Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development 
12.11 BDP 
12.12 DB Schenker 
12.13 Crown Logistics 
12.14 Neovia Logistics 
12.15 A.Hartrodt 
12.16 SGS Logistics 
12.17 SDV International Logistics 
12.18 Bollore Africa Logistics

