Luxury Apparel and Accessories Industry Sales, Supply And Consumption 2019 Analysis And Forecasts To 2024

luxury is a material object conducives to sumptuous living, usually a delicacy, elegance, or refinement of living rather than a necessity.

Luxuries have a high elasticity of demand – they are more sensitive to changes in the economic environment than other products and services.

This report studies the global Luxury Apparel and Accessories market status and forecast, categorizes the global Luxury Apparel and Accessories market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

LVMH

Richemont

Hermès

Luxottica

Dior

Kering

Swatch Group

Pandora

Hanesbrands

Tapestry

Prada

Burberry

Adidas

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Apparel

Accessories

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Online Sales

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Luxury Apparel and Accessories capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Luxury Apparel and Accessories manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Market Research Report 2018

1 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Luxury Apparel and Accessories

1.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Apparel

1.2.3 Accessories

1.3 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Segment by Application

1.3.1 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Supermarkets/hypermarkets

1.3.3 Independent Retailers

1.3.4 Online Sales

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Luxury Apparel and Accessories (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Luxury Apparel and Accessories Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

....

7 Global Luxury Apparel and Accessories Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 LVMH

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Luxury Apparel and Accessories Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 LVMH Luxury Apparel and Accessories Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Richemont

7.3 Hermès

7.4 Luxottica

7.5 Dior

7.6 Kering

Continued...

