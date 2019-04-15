Hear updates on the £75m investment for new Royal Navy technology at Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2019

Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology conference 2019

SMi reports: The Royal Navy will be presenting on their latest developments at the Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology conference in London next month.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An investment worth £75 million has been confirmed for new Royal Navy technology, including robots and autonomous mine-hunters. The funds will be spent on a new joint military and industry hi-tech accelerator, NavyX, and two new autonomous mine-hunter vessels with cutting-edge sonars. These will enable remote mine-hunting in the Gulf at a higher range, speed and accuracy. Defence Secretary, Gavin Williamson announced that this investment will create new capabilities across the Royal Navy, making sure that our warfighters have the very best cutting-edge technology.With this in mind, the 3rd annual Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology conference , taking place in London on the 8th and 9th May 2019, will feature key speakers from the Royal Navy on this step forward to excelling ahead of near peer adversaries in the unmanned maritime domain.Featured speakers from the Royal Navy include:Commodore Mike Knott, Assistant Chief of Staff Maritime Capability will be presenting ‘Unmanned and Autonomous Systems and the Future of Royal Navy Capabilities and Power Projection’, focusing on:• Evolving with the changing nature of naval warfare, addressing complex new threats and developing effective technology and strategies to counter these threats• Autonomy as a force multiplier: Extending the Royal Navy’s global reach and operational capacity• Integrating unmanned systems into the surface fleet, and increasing the use of unmanned systems in traditional naval operations• The role of autonomous systems in the carrier strike group, and the potential for UAVs to revolutionise carrier operations• Maintaining Royal Navy thought leadership in an increasingly information and technology driven worldCommander Sean Trevethan, Fleet Robotics Officer will be presenting on ‘Delivering the Next Generation of Royal Navy Assets to Enable Effective Operational Capability into the 21st Century’, focusing on:• Future plans for robotic and autonomous development after the Royal Navy’s Unmanned Warrior exercises• Identifying operational shortfalls in order to plan effectively for future unmanned capabilities• Key trends in unmanned technology – considering the design, functions and capabilities of autonomous systems to ensure they meet the mission demands of the future• Maximising operational effectiveness by integrating unmanned surface vehicles, unmanned underwater vehicles, and UAV’s into one networkCaptain Gary Hesling, Captain HM/Hydrographer of the Navy will be presenting on ‘Integrating Unmanned and Autonomous Systems for More Effective Hydrography in Support of Royal Navy Activities’, focusing on:• The growing role of unmanned systems in hydrographic missions, contributing geospatial data in support of RN operations• Leveraging unmanned surface vehicles and autonomous underwater vehicles transform mapping, surveying, and other hydrographic activities• Harnessing data and sensor fusion to aid ship navigation and increasing RN operational effectivenessThe event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download online at http://www.umsconference.com/einpress Plus, this year’s agenda features presentations on key programmes:Commander Yvo Jaenen, Deputy Commander Belgian Navy MCM service and Operational Commander North Sea Unmanned MCM and Communications Trials 2016-2017, Belgian Navy will be discussing PESCO for Mine Counter Measures.Mr Alexander Gabriëlse, Senior Scientist Underwater Technology, Defence Materiel Organisation will be discussing SALSA.The latest registrations include Babcock International, Belgian Navy, Canadian Armed Forces, City University of London, Defence Material Organisation - Netherlands, DGA Naval Systems, German Navy, Hydroid Inc, National Oceanography Centre, NATO CMRE, OSI Maritime Systems, Polish Naval Academy, Portuguese Navy, Royal Navy, Schiebel, SEA Ltd, Sirius Constellation, Thinke Company Ltd and more.For those interested in attending the conference in 3 weeks, register today to guarantee a place at http://www.umsconference.com/einpress The conference is proudly sponsored by Leonardo (Gold Sponsor), Aselsan and Intrepid Minds.8th and 9th May 2019Holiday Inn Kensington ForumLondon, United KingdomFor sponsorship and exhibition queries, please contact Justin Predescu on jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.For telesales queries, please contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.For media queries, please contact Natasha Boumediene at nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk.About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. 