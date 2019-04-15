Tamils in India Should Remember Before going to the Polls the Tamil Genocide Orchestrated by Sonia’s Congress

Genocide of Tamils in Sri Lanka India's Sonia and Sri Lankan Rajapaksa

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the eve of Indian election, the Tamils for Trump spokesman conveys the following message on behalf of US Tamils to the Tamils in India, especially in Tamil Nadu:

During the Sri Lankan ethnic war, Sonia’s Congress Party played a major role in helping the Sinhalese to win the war against the Tamils and contributed to the murder of more than 145,000 Tamils by the Sinhalese. Remember that Sri Lanka’s Rajapaksa had said many times that it was Sonia’s India that had empowered the Sinhalese, bolstered the ethnic war, and sabotaged any possible political solution.

Many visits to Colombo by then foreign minister Pranab Mukherjee and Foreign Secretary Shivshankar Menon were to advise to Sri Lankans on strategy for the war against the Tamils. Their visit was not to gain information about the status of the war but to advise Sri Lankans on how to militarily and diplomatically handle the war along with the pressure from different nations.

Neither Sonia nor the Congress party ever apologized to the Tamils after conspiring to kill thousands of Tamils in the war. India guided Sri Lanka by providing all necessary data from the air and the sea to defeat the Tamils. India also gave diplomatic cover to Sri Lanka.

During the war, Sonia Gandhi came to Chennai on the eve of the Indian’s 2009 election and guaranteed the political solution of a 13th Amendment Plus to the Sri Lankan constitution to help the Tamils in Sri Lanka. It was a lie. Nothing occurred after the war in the political theater. The Congress Party was in power five years after the war and never discussed with Mr. Rajapaksa a political solution that might protect the Tamils from racist Sinhala Buddhists.

Over 145,000 Tamils were massacred just 12 miles from India. The Congress Party was glad to see the massacre of the Tamils. The Tamils' power resided in the military strength of the Tamil Tigers, but India conspired to destroy our strength and weakened the Tamils.

Sonia carried on and acted like Shakuniis in the Mahabharata war; Shakuniis likewise was one of the driving forces behind the Kurukshetra War. Sonia could not come out and openly state the reason for her support to Sri Lanka against the suffering Tamils under Sinhalese rule. Rather, she played a Shakuniis role in the Eelam war /Sri Lankan ethnic war.

Tamils in Tamil Nadu and other parts of India should remember Sonia’s Congress Party conspiracy and its complicity in the destruction of the Tamils.

Before going to the polls, just look at the Eelam Tamils’ suffering in Tamil Eelam after Sonia’s war on Tamils:

1. Tamils are suffering from Sinhalese dominance in the northeast. The Sinhalese are suffocating the Tamil economy by forcefully using Tamils’ farms and other facilities. Even Tamil landowners have to work for the Sinhalese military to survive. The Tamil culture, religion and the language are on the verge of destruction.

2. The Sinhalese have installed Buddhist symbols in many places by destroying Hindu temples and Tamil churches all over the northeast. No one seems to be able to stop this. The Sri Lankan government is using military power to intimidate the Tamils who protest against any Sri Lankan government actions.

3. The military in the northeast is undertaking a campaign of violence among the Tamils by supplying dangerously addictive drugs or by encouraging drug dealers. It is destroying our Tamil boys and girls and the future of the Tamils. The Sri Lankan Military is holding Tamil women and men as sex slaves in their camps. It is part of the genocide and destruction of a race.

Tamils should also remember the DMK was keeping Sonia’s government in power during the war. The DMK because of its corruption could not bring down Sonia’s government. The DMK was scared of any retribution by the Congress party for any possible withdrawing of support. The DMK failed to stop the genocide in Sri Lanka.

We urge our beloved Tamils in India to show their power at the polling booth. If the Tamils in Sri Lanka are harmed by any Indian party, the Indian party will have to pay a substantial cost for it at the polling booths.



