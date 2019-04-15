VBOOST EXPANDS FOOTPRINT IN MIDWEST & EAST COAST, SIGNING MORE AUTO DEALER GROUPS

You can't buy exposure like this. Our customers love us and now they can share their buying experience with their family and friends.Vboost is a turnkey way to make that happen with a real WOW factor.” — Al Gillespie, CMO of the Feldman Auto Group

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vboost ( www.vboost.com ), a viral marketing company for auto dealers, today announced it has expanded its footprint in the Midwest and the East Coast by signing more dealer groups. While the company's primary focus has been on the West Coast, in the first quarter of 2019 Vboost signed the Feldman Auto Group in Michigan/OH, the Lindsay Auto Group in VA, and several in dealerships in New York. Vboost is highly scalable for both large and small groups alike, and these dealers are seeing an increase in referral business and converting more leads.“We are especially excited to work with Feldman since they partnered with Mark Wahlberg in Columbus, OH, forming Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet which has been getting much buzz recently,” said Paul Moran, Vboost President, and CEO. “After a pilot program with two of the Feldman dealerships, they added Vboost throughout the entire group,” Moran added.Vboost has perfected a quick and easy process to capture photos at the time of vehicle delivery and quickly gets those "branded" photos out to the customer. Now the customer becomes the dealer's advocate by posting/sharing the images. The captured photos are stitched into a slideshow set to music and sent to the customer. The salesperson can input the customer’s music and song preference from classic rock, to Latin, country, oldies and more. Vboost pays the publishing rights so dealers can use nearly any song they choose. Customers share these videos via Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and other social platforms, and email them to their friends and family.“You can't buy exposure like this. Our customers love us, and now they can share their buying experience with their family and friends. Dealers all know we should be sharing more photos, Vboost gives us a turnkey way to make that happen with a real WOW factor,” stated Al Gillespie, CMO of the Feldman Auto Group.The Vboost Viral Marketing Platform delivers and tracks thousands of viral messages monthly – all designed to create referral business for dealers and their salespeople. With just a few clicks on a mobile app, hundreds of Vboost auto dealer clients send thousands of viral messages every month, reaching new customers through the customers' friends and family. These viral marketing messages promote the dealership and the sales rep, creating referrals. The customer receives the content in a format that compels them to share on their own terms. The shares and views are then tracked and optimized.“Photos at delivery have become a way of life. Capturing the buying experience is valuable and getting the customer to share their excitement has great value to the dealership and the sales rep. Our turnkey process is essential to creating volume as viral marketing is the new Word-of-Mouth,” Moran said.For more information click on this Vboost overview video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJixDzVhYVE . Alternatively, for additional information and to schedule a demonstration call: 800-799-3130, or visit www.vboost.com Based in Newport Beach, CA, Vboost, Inc. is the first proactive process to create positive viral marketing in the retail automotive space. It involves a streamlined process via a mobile application and three unique technologies which collect customer photos at the time of vehicle delivery, convert them to custom music videos and then send them directly to the customer via email or text. By delivering these branded messages to customers during their emotional highpoint, most customers are compelled to upload and share these videos with family and friends via Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, email and other social media platforms. Best of all, results from each viral marketing campaign are being monitored, quantified and reported back to the dealers.

