TST Engineering & Vision honored by Vision Systems Design 2019 Innovators Awards Program

CHICAGO , IL, USA, April 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 8, 2019, TST Engineering & Vision was presented with a bronze-level award in the Vision Systems at the Fifth Annual Vision Systems Design Innovators Awards presentation, held during Automate in Chicago, IL. TST Straw Inspection (TST SI) was recognized by a panel of esteemed experts from system integrator and end-user companies.



“We are proud to be awarded by Vision Systems Design 2019 Innovators Awards. Since 1995, TST Engineering and Vision provides innovative industrial vision systems, engineering and consulting expertise to ensure it meets and... above all... unleashes the untapped production potential of our growing customer base. In a fast-changing world, this award is a validation of all our work and dedication to our customers." - João Paes de Vasconcelos, Managing Partner of TST Engineering & Vision (https://www.tstvision.com).



Alan Bergstein, publisher of Vision Systems Design (http://www.vision-systems.com) said "This prestigious program allows Vision Systems Design to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Our 2019 Honorees are an outstanding example of companies who are making an impact in the industry."

The Innovators Awards are judged based on the following criteria:

●Originality

●Innovation

●Impact on Designers, Systems Integrators, End Users

●Fulfilling a need in the market that hasn’t been addressed

●Leveraging a novel technology

The 2019 Visions Systems Design Innovators Awards Honorees are featured in the June Issue of Vision Systems Design magazine as well as on http://www.vision-systems.com. Companies were recognized in the following categories:

●Cameras - visible

●Cameras – 3D

●Cameras – non-visible

●Cameras – Specialty (High-speed, scientific)

●Connectivity: Cables, connectors, extenders, interfaces, etc.

●Embedded vision: Cameras, computers, boards, processors, development kit, components

●Frame grabbers and boards

●Image sensors

●Lighting, lenses, and optics

●Robotics

●Software

●Unmanned

●Vision systems



About Vision Systems Design

Published since 1996, Vision Systems Design is a global resource for engineers, engineering managers and systems integrators that provides comprehensive global coverage of vision systems technologies, applications, and markets. Vision Systems Design's magazine, website (http://www.vision-systems.com), email newsletters and webcasts report on and analyze the latest technology and business developments and trends in the worldwide machine vision and image processing industry.



About The Vision Systems Design 2019 Innovators Awards program

The Vision Systems Design 2019 Innovators Awards program reviewed and recognized the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Honorees were announced at Automate 2019 held in Chicago, IL, USA. Criteria used in the Innovators Awards ranking included: originality, innovation; impact on designers, systems integrators and end-users; fulfilling a need in the market that hasn’t been addressed, leveraging a novel technology, and increasing productivity.



About TST Engineering & Vision

Founded in 1995, TST Engineering & Vision (https://www.tstvision.com) is an engineering company specialized in bespoke artificial vision solutions applied to the optimization of industrial processes. It operates in the Portuguese and international markets for near 25 years.

