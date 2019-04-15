Franchise Business Review Announces 2019’s Top Multi-Unit Franchises

50 Franchise Brands Recognized for High Franchisee Satisfaction, Based on an Independent Survey of Over 3,500 Franchisees.

PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEApril 15, 2019Portsmouth, NH -April 15, 2019 - Franchise Business Review has announced its 14th annual ranking of the Top Multi-Unit Franchises , based exclusively on franchisee feedback.Franchise Business Review (FBR) provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. FBR publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors. Most recently, Franchise Business Review announced its rankings of the Top Multi-Unit Franchise opportunities for 2019. “There are many factors to consider when investing in any franchise: business model, profitability, growth opportunity, long-term industry trends, brand innovation, company culture, training and ongoing support, and more,” says Eric Stites, CEO & managing director of Franchise Business Review. “And especially when you are looking to commit to being a multi-unit franchise owner, all of these factors become even more important. The award-winning companies identified on this year’s list of the Top Multi-Unit Franchises excel in these areas according to the people who know firsthand - their franchise owners.”To identify the top multi-unit franchise brands of 2019, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from approximately 3,500 franchisees representing 248 brands regarding their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend it to others.Franchisees were surveyed between September 2017 and February 2019 on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including financial opportunity, leadership, training & support, operations and product development, core values (honesty and integrity of franchisor), general satisfaction, and the franchisee community. You can read more about the top brands here.For more information on this year’s best franchise brands, visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To request hard copies of the 2019 Top Multi-Unit Franchises Guide contact Sarah Brady at sarah@franchisebusinessreview.com.About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is the only independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com



