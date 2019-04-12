Asia-Pacific The Largest Region In The Global Construction Market By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company offers Construction Market Global Opportunities and Strategies to 2021 to its research repository.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global construction market, with almost 60% of the market. This was mainly due to the presence of a large number of construction companies serving a large customer base in countries such as China and India, and high government spending on infrastructure projects such as roads, railways and residential buildings in the region. Asia-Pacific’s construction market grew from almost $7 trillion in 2013 to above $10 trillion in 2017 at an annual rate of nearly 8%.

Asia-Pacific’s construction market is expected to grow from above $10 trillion in 2017 to about $14 trillion in 2021 at an annual rate of almost 10%. This high growth in the construction market can be attributed to the development of infrastructure in emerging markets such as Vietnam, Philippines and Indonesia. In India and China, large-scale investments on construction of airports and runways will boost the market growth.

The construction industry includes architectural services, the physical processes of building, infrastructure development, civil engineering, the assembly and installation of prefabricated components and equipment, and repairs and maintenance for already built structures.

The market is highly fragmented with the top ten companies in the market holding only around 3% market share. The majority of the market, particularly for building construction and specialist building services is dominated by small to medium sized companies. The major players in the global construction market include China State Construction Engineering Corp., China Railway Group Ltd. (CREC), and China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC).

Construction Market Global Opportunities and Strategies to 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides construction market overviews, analyzes and forecasts construction market size and growth for the global construction market, construction market share, construction market players, construction market size, construction market segments and geographies, construction market trends, construction market drivers and construction market restraints, construction market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The construction market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Construction Market Global Opportunities and Strategies to 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Global construction market, split by segments - (building construction market, heavy and civil engineering construction market, specialty construction contractors market, land planning and development market)

Data Segmentations: Construction market size, global and by country; historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; by product segments – (Split By Segments - (building construction market, heavy and civil engineering construction market, specialty construction contractors market, land planning and development market) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries.

Construction Market Organizations Covered: China State Construction Engineering Corp., China Railway Group Ltd. (CREC), China Railway Construction Corporation Limited (CRCC).

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa, Eastern Europe.

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21).

Other Information And Analyses: Construction market supply chain, construction market product analysis, construction market PESTEL analysis, construction market comparison with macro-economic factors across, construction market size, percentage of GDP, global, by country, per capita average construction expenditure, global, by country, construction market trends and strategies, construction market survey information, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions, construction market innovations, market entry/expansion strategies.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Construction Industry: The report explains over 19 strategies for companies in the construction market, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include construction companies using autonomous vehicles to improve productivity and reduce construction time, using nanopore technologies to accelerate research and development and China State Construction Engineering Corporation’s growth strategy aiming at increasing revenues by developing new business in the company which will include concepts such as green building, building energy conservation, integrated modular mobile homes, water control and ecological environmental engineering, water supply, gas, water and soil comprehensive management and resource utilization, and construction ecommerce.

Opportunities For Companies In The Construction Sector: The report reveals where the global construction industry will put on most $ sales up to 2021.

Number of Pages: 603

Number of Figures: 591

Number of Tables: 599

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Opportunities and Strategies to 2021:

