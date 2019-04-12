Avalon Soulette Brown Named Among the Best of Spring Reading, 2019

Avalon Soulette Brown

Avalon Soulette Brown is among ten authors across America being recognized for literary excellence

NEWARD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A passionate New Jersey author is getting some national attention. Avalon Soulette Brown has received one of the season’s highest literary honors, her publicist announced today. Brown’s book, It Was the Devil All Along (MEP Publishings), has been named among "The Best of Spring Reading, 2019."Each spring, an award-winning journalist identifies, develops, and promotes outstanding literature and authors through the annual list. Scroggins is among ten authors across America who is sharing the recognition. The complete list will be published last month.The Best of Spring Reading, 2019, gives tribute to several authors for their exceptional, literary contribution. Genres include fiction, non-fiction, mystery, romance, children's literature, spiritual, adventure, urban literature and sci-fi. Featured are authors who are dynamically versed, at the forefront in their genre, or have mastered the art of engaging and entertaining their readers.Brown’s work has been described by critics as being definitively exciting. “It Was the Devil All Along” showcases the author's literary vision through subject, originality, impact, and influence."The book is a gem and deserves the attention of all who are involved in bullying and inequities in the workplace,” stated Fran Briggs , Publicist to Avalon Soulette Brown. “It's a poignant memoir which speaks to the reader’s conscience. Avalon is an incredibly gifted writer and expresses gratitude for being among the best of spring reading, 2019.”The author gave a synopsis of her novel, “It Was the Devil All Along.”“A new manager of a facility begins his administration as a diabolic spiritual presence influences an employee's past, future, and sanity,” she explained. “Readers will be moved by the illustration of steadfast faith, patience, determination, and commitment to one’s profession.”Book details• It Was the Devil All Along• Publisher: (MEP Publishings• Language: English• ASIN: B07H8LZQPJFor more information, or to purchase a copy of It Was the Devil All Along, visit https://avalonsbrown.wixsite.com/avalon/books . For bookings and appearances, contact Fran Briggs at FranBriggs@aol.com



