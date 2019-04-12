Suited & Sassy Women's Empowerment Summit Announces 10-city Tour and Bahamas Cruise, Giveaway

Suited & Sassy Women's Empowerment Summit

Women’s empowerment tour first stop is June 22, 2019, in New Jersey

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Suited & Sassy Women’s Empowerment Summit will make the first stop of a ten-city tour in Newark, New Jersey on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event will be held at The Hilton, New Jersey Airport, 1170 Spring Street, Elizabeth, NJ, 07201. It includes an opportunity to win a cruise to the Bahamas.Project manager, Denise Jenkins, and organizer and host, Lilisa Williams say that the first ever, ten-city, women’s empowerment tour will bring together women across the country. The duo stated that participants in each city will gain perspective on business, finance, health, and fitness. Those attending can expect a high-quality and unique experience.“The Suited and Sassy Women's Empowerment Summit is designed to help women step into and own their power like never before,” explained Williams. “For example, women often overlook their mental, emotional, financial, and physical health. Attendees will learn once and for all, how to take charge of their personal and professional well-being in new and authentic ways.”The 10-city, empowerment tour includes dates in Manhattan, New York; Brooklyn, New York; Cleveland, Ohio; Cincinnati, Ohio, Indianapolis, Indiana, Dallas, Texas, and Los Angeles, California.“Every gathering along the tour will be dynamic. It’s perfect for women seeking to build upon their personal and business brands to create the life they not only desire, but deserve,” stated Fran Briggs , Director of Sponsorships and Public Relations. “It’s also a perfect venue for sponsors to reach their target market for a month, or entire year.”Among the trainers scheduled to speak in one or more of the tour cities are Denise Jenkins, Coach Cynthia Robinson; Adele J. Foster Glenn; Coach Gretchel Dixon; Demishia Wright; Sharon Daughtry; Andreia B. Feagin, and Coach Lilisa Williams who will teach her proprietary, 8 Strategy System.Participants will have the opportunity to learn, network, collaborate, and purchase products and services. To accommodate the various needs of participants, the summit offers two levels of participation. Tickets are $199 for V.I.P. attendees, and $99 for general admission.Attendees will enjoy breakfast, lunch, a powerful keynote, and four, exciting breakout sessions. The summit will close with a networking, wine reception. To participate in the social media group, join the Suited & Sassy facebook group page.VIP ticket holders from each tour city will be entered in a drawing for the 2021, Business Empowerment Diva, 4-day, Cruise. The winner will receive free travel along with the cruise. The cruise ship will host the Suited & Sassy Women's Empowerment Summit in April, 2021. The drawing will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019.For additional information including the complete schedule, vendor opportunities, and the Bahamas cruise giveaway, visit: http://www.suitedandsassy.com For sponsorship information, email sponsorshipsinfo@gmail.com, or Fran Briggs, FranBriggs@aol.com.



