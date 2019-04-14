Discover the Future of Lyophilisation at SMi’s 7th annual conference, this June

Exploring Novel Technologies and Bolstering Lyophilisation Strategies for Freeze Drying Optimisation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An understanding of the current freeze drying methods, new technologies, formulation designs, cross contamination issues and the use of micro freeze dryers are crucial to ensure productivity and marketable success through pharmaceutical lyophilisation . SMi’s 7th annual Lyophilisation conference will gather an audience of scientist and industry specialists to discuss the latest technological innovations when it returns to London on 3rd – 4th June.Spotlight PresentationLow Temperature Drying Processes for BiopharmaceuticalsSune Klint Andersen from Janssen Pharmaceuticals will be providing insights into the challenges in drying Biopharmaceuticals; the drying landscape and emerging low temperature drying processes.Long term storage stability and the effects of moisture content on freeze dried immunoglobulin will be discussed in detail, where Daryl Williams from Imperial College London focuses on:- High protein concentration products for targeted therapeutic use are commonly manufactured by freeze-drying- The long-term storage stability of freeze-dried plasma derived Immunoglobulin G (IgG) from moderate to high concentrations- Moisture content in vial effected formulation stabilityOther industry leaders speaking at the conference include Bert Van Meervenne, Senior Principal Scientist, Pfizer | Paul Matejtschuk, Principal Scientist & Section Head, Standardisation Science, NIBSC | Paul Barry, Development Scientist, Sanofi |Mostafa Nakach, Head of Pharmaceutical Engineering Group, Sanofi-Aventis R&DThe event brochure with the full two-day agenda and speaker line-up is available to download online at www.Lyophilisation-Europe.com Participating in this year’s conference provides a chance to connect with research and industry leaders and for those interested in attending there is a £200 Early Bird discount expiring on Tuesday 30th April 2019. Places can be reserved at www.Lyophilisation-Europe.com Lyophilisation 20193rd-4th JuneLondon, UKFor delegate enquiries contact Kieran Ronaldson on +44 (0) 20 7827 6744.Organisations that wish to sponsor or exhibit at the conference can contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6168



