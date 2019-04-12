Psychic Coach and Holistic Healer Anne Brady Cronin to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SAINT CLOUD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The more amazing we treat life, the more amazing our lives are. The more we are grateful, the more we are great-full.

That’s the philosophy of Anne Brady Cronin, a psychic coach, facilitator, holistic healer and speaker, dedicated to helping her clients remove the subconscious blocks preventing them from creating the very best version of themselves. Anne connects her work with individuals through her intuitive abilities as well, truly bringing mind, body and spirit into alignment. Anne’s services include Wellness-Coaching, psychic readings and mediumship, shamanic healing and more.

“It's about being empowered,” says Anne. “It's about finding a place where they feel the strength to stand up and ask for what they actually want and deserve because they see themselves as valuable.

Anne began her lifelong dedication to healing in the world of body work. A massage therapist for nearly 30 years, discovered the mind-body connection and never looked back.

“I noticed some people with injuries rehabbed really well while others with similar injuries did not,” recalls Anne. “The more I listened to their stories, the more I realized that people who held onto their injuries were people where the injury was serving them well. Maybe it was getting attention from their husband, getting their kids to do what they asked them to do; their friends were now calling to check on them. I wanted to be able to help them construct their mental and emotional states a little bit differently so that they had resources to really heal.”

While Anne still maintains a small handful of body-working clients, today 90% of the work she does is coaching, but coaching from a more spiritually connected place.

“I believe that everybody has the tools and resources inside of them already,” says Anne. “Maybe we have trauma. Maybe we feel committed to a story line. My work is to help people pull out old story lines and constructively help them move forward from there.”

Leslie Morgan Steiner, author of the New York Times best-seller Crazy Love says: “Spiritual coaching with Anne Brady is equal to years of healing therapy, intensive yoga, hot stone massages self-help meetings all wrapped up into one powerful holistic package. Insightful, life-changing, magical, and euphoric. The finest gift you could give a loved one or the most loved one of all — yourself.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Anne Brady Cronin in an interview with Jim Masters on April 16th at 1pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Anne Brady Cronin, visit www.annebradycronin.com



