Growth Marketing Conference arrives in Toronto

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time ever, the much-lauded Growth Marketing Conference will arrive in Toronto in the MaRS Discovery District on 25th April. This is the first time the conference has taken place in Canada, with previous events in San Francisco, New York, Atlanta, London and Amsterdam.Join industry leaders and innovators at the only hands-on event dedicated to the important business of growth. Discover how to supercharge your company’s growth throughout 2019 and beyond, learning from the very best in the business.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Key features of the conference include:25+ Actionable SessionsLearn real-world strategies and tactics for supercharging your growth, straight from industry leaders who’ve moved the growth needle at big brands like Google, Microsoft, Facebook, IBM, Reddit, Linkedin, and SlackHigh-Powered NetworkingGet on a first-name basis with Fortune 500 leaders, serial entrepreneurs, high-growth start-up founders, award-winning marketing teams, and well-connected industry investors.On-Demand Video LearningWatch 200+ video tutorials from the growth marketing e-learning library, studying everything from user acquisition and retention strategies, to channel-specific growth tactics2 Hard-Hitting Growth TracksLearn a full spectrum of growth marketing strategies and tactics from our Main Stage and hands-on workshop track-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Vasil Azarov, Founder of Growth Marketing, says, ‘We’ve seen a lot of interest in growth marketing in Canada, so we’re thrilled to bring our global event to Toronto for the first time. At Growth Marketing Conference Toronto, attendees will learn the latest best practices – through visionary keynotes, actionable breakaway sessions, and tactical workshops – from Silicon Valley thought leaders, high-powered speakers from best-in-class Canadian brands, and local business partners (MaRS, Boast.ai, Launch Academy & OMERS Ventures).’Keynote speakers confirmed for the event include, among many others:• George Revutsky, VP Growth, Postmates• Ben Kaplan, Founder & CEO, PR Hacker• Joep Leussink, Senior Director, Growth & Analytics, PagerDuty• Ryan Bonicci, CMO, G2 Crowd• Tara Bryant, VP of Sales, PipedriveEnjoy talks and discussions including:CMO Leaders Fireside Chat: The Best-Kept Growth Secrets from Microsoft, Salesforce, Hubspot, & G2 CrowdThe Top 7 Facebook Ad Hacks of 2019Retention Is The New AcquisitionHow to Use Data-Driven PR to Grow B2B SalesThriving on Change: The Full Run-Down on How Shopify Outgrew the CompetitionFor further information and to buy tickets, visit: https://events.bizzabo.com/toronto2019/home Tickets range from $595 to $995.



