Growth Marketing Conference arrives in Toronto
Join industry leaders and innovators at the only hands-on event dedicated to the important business of growth. Discover how to supercharge your company’s growth throughout 2019 and beyond, learning from the very best in the business.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Key features of the conference include:
25+ Actionable Sessions
Learn real-world strategies and tactics for supercharging your growth, straight from industry leaders who’ve moved the growth needle at big brands like Google, Microsoft, Facebook, IBM, Reddit, Linkedin, and Slack
High-Powered Networking
Get on a first-name basis with Fortune 500 leaders, serial entrepreneurs, high-growth start-up founders, award-winning marketing teams, and well-connected industry investors.
On-Demand Video Learning
Watch 200+ video tutorials from the growth marketing e-learning library, studying everything from user acquisition and retention strategies, to channel-specific growth tactics
2 Hard-Hitting Growth Tracks
Learn a full spectrum of growth marketing strategies and tactics from our Main Stage and hands-on workshop track
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Vasil Azarov, Founder of Growth Marketing, says, ‘We’ve seen a lot of interest in growth marketing in Canada, so we’re thrilled to bring our global event to Toronto for the first time. At Growth Marketing Conference Toronto, attendees will learn the latest best practices – through visionary keynotes, actionable breakaway sessions, and tactical workshops – from Silicon Valley thought leaders, high-powered speakers from best-in-class Canadian brands, and local business partners (MaRS, Boast.ai, Launch Academy & OMERS Ventures).’
Keynote speakers confirmed for the event include, among many others:
• George Revutsky, VP Growth, Postmates
• Ben Kaplan, Founder & CEO, PR Hacker
• Joep Leussink, Senior Director, Growth & Analytics, PagerDuty
• Ryan Bonicci, CMO, G2 Crowd
• Tara Bryant, VP of Sales, Pipedrive
Enjoy talks and discussions including:
CMO Leaders Fireside Chat: The Best-Kept Growth Secrets from Microsoft, Salesforce, Hubspot, & G2 Crowd
The Top 7 Facebook Ad Hacks of 2019
Retention Is The New Acquisition
How to Use Data-Driven PR to Grow B2B Sales
Thriving on Change: The Full Run-Down on How Shopify Outgrew the Competition
For further information and to buy tickets, visit: https://events.bizzabo.com/toronto2019/home
Tickets range from $595 to $995.
