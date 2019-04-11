Tens of thousands of Orthodox Jews will gather TONIGHT for A major conference & fundraiser, in the Arthur Ashe Stadium

Tens of thousands of Orthodox Jews will gather Thursday night April 11th for A major conference & fundraiser, in the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Flushing New York

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tens of thousands of Orthodox Jews will gather tonight Thursday night April 11th, for A major conference & fundraiser, in the Arthur Ashe Stadium, 124-02 Roosevelt Avenue Flushing New York, 11368, at 8 p.m. to support newly established schools in the Holy Land with over 7,000 kids, who reject any funds from the the Zionist Israeli government



