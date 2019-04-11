Vintra Recognized in the 2019 SIA New Product Showcase at ISC West

FulcrumAI was announced as the winner of the Video Analytics category at the flagship annual award program at ISC West.

We’re honored to have FulcrumAI recognized as the winner of the video analytics category in this year’s SIA New Product Showcase Awards.” — Brent Boekestein, CEO of Vintra.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Security Industry Association (SIA) has named Vintra as an award winner at the 2019 SIA New Product Showcase Awards , the flagship awards program at ISC West recognizing innovative security products, services and solutions.Vintra was selected as the 2019 winner of the Video Analytics category for its AI-powered video analytics solution, FulcrumAI and recognized on the main stage at ISC West, the nation’s largest converged security trade show, on April 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada.“SIA’s New Product Showcase calls security companies to develop extraordinary, innovative products and solutions, and this year’s winners represent the best new offerings in the market,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “SIA congratulates Vintra for standing out among the entries in this highly competitive program to earn the Video Analytics distinction.”“We’re honored to have FulcrumAI recognized as the winner of the video analytics category in this year’s SIA New Product Showcase Awards,” said Brent Boekestein, CEO of Vintra. “Our AI-powered deep learning video analytics solution is a win for the overall industry and we’re thrilled to receive recognition for the product that is helping create safer communities, companies, and environments.”Since its inception in 1979, the SIA New Product Showcase has been the security industry’s premier awards-based marketing program. The 30 judges reviewed more than 95 entries from more than 80 companies in 2019, presenting awards for technologies covering more than 30 product and service categories and the prestigious Judges’ Choice Award. View the full list of winners here. About VintraVintra is a leader in AI-powered video analytics on a mission to create safer communities, companies, and environments through cutting-edge deep learning-enabled solutions. FulcrumAI is Vintra’s video analytics platform, capable of transforming video from any type of camera into actionable, tailored and trusted intelligence. Powerful yet flexible, FulcrumAI can be deployed on-premises to augment human resources by leveraging live video feeds that deliver timely preventative alerts and situational awareness, or in the cloud as a powerful post-event investigation solution. FulcrumAI provides powerful video analytics for private security professionals and public safety officials that can be custom-tuned for any environment. Vintra is backed by venture capital funding, led by Bonfire Ventures and Vertex Ventures, and has headquarters in San Jose, CA with additional offices in Barcelona, Spain. For more information visit www.vintra.io About SIASIA (securityindustry.org) is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with nearly 1,000 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members’ interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels, creating open industry standards that enable integration, advancing industry professionalism through education and training, opening global market opportunities and collaborating with other like-minded organizations. As the premier sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA GovSummit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground, the security industry’s top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.