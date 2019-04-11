Aspiring Royal Toastmasters (ART) hosts Open House with guest speaker Amin Mali, Ph.D., P.Eng

Where Leaders Are Made

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto, ON, Canada, date of April 4, 2019—Aspiring Royal Toastmasters https://www.facebook.com/groups/aspiringroyaltoastmasters/, invites the career driven to its open house to meet members and watch special keynote speaker, Amin Mali, Ph.D., P.Eng., member of New Horizons Toastmasters will talk about the importance of never given up on life and how important it is to set and reach your goals! Hear how Mr. Mali overcame many personal obstacles. The title of his motivational speech is “The Road Not Taken.”

“Aspiring Royal Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills,” says Bibi Annief, Club President for Aspiring Royal Toastmasters (ART) “

After hearing from our keynote speaker, Amin Mali, members and guests will enjoy a regular Toastmasters meeting that will include Table Topics™ (impromptu speeches) and evaluations.

Aspiring Royal Toastmasters Open House!

Date: Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Location: RBC Centre 155 Wellington Street West 12th Floor

Please wait on the 12th floor to be escorted to our meeting room. Thank you!

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 01:00 p.m.

For more information, email Elton Brown – cibertraveler@rogers.com

Aspiring Royal Toastmasters meets each Wednesday at Noon p.m. at the RBC Centre between Wellington & Simcone streets in Toronto. For more information about this event and the club, please visit the following website: http://bit.ly/ART-Eventbrite

About District 60

District 60 comprises more than 209 corporate and community clubs in the GTA. To learn more about District 60, please visit: https://www.toastmasters60.com/

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., the organization's membership exceeds 345,000 in more than 15,900 clubs in 142 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.





