Updates on Hungary’s Procurement of H145M & H225M to be discussed at Helicopter Technology CEE 2019

SMi reports: The Hungarian Air Force are set to discuss the recent developments in their H145M and H225M procurement at Helicopter Technology CEE this May.

The 5th Annual Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe Conference is returning to Prague, Czech Republic on the 22nd-23rd May 2019. SMi Group are pleased to announce that GMRE have recently signed up as the latest sponsor.As the only helicopter conference with a regional focus on Central and Eastern Europe, the 2019 agenda features 17+ in-depth presentations, 2 interactive panel discussions, and 15+ expert military and industry speakers. Delegates will hear focused presentations on the latest programme and platform updates from expert regional speakers giving their invaluable perspectives on the future of helicopter technology in Eastern Europe.For those interested in attending the event in 6 weeks, register online to guarantee a place at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/einpress Last year, Hungary ordered 20 H145M, and 16 H225M, specialised aircraft for multi-role missions, as part of its Zrínyi 2026 military development programme, in order to increase rotary capabilities in their air force. This year's two-day event will host expert regional speaker Lieutenant Colonel Simon Zsolt, HDF 86th Szolnok Helicopter Base, Chief of Flight Training Department, Hungarian Air Force, who will be discussing in detail the recent developments in the platform since its acquisition in his presentation on 'H145M and H225M Rotary Advancements and Procurement in the Hungarian Air Force', with a focus on:• Continued modernisation of the Hungarian helicopter fleet• H145M/H225M ground support and special operations• Enhanced cooperation and interoperability with NATO alliesAs well as this, the Czech MoD has begun 3 major procurement programmes to modernise its armed forces, therefore another key focus at the conference will be to discuss their procurement of modern multirole helicopters with presentations by senior leaders from the Czech Air Force and Armed Forces.Delegates will learn more about the modernisation of Eastern Europe's evolving rotary fleets with key decision makers across Eastern Europe presenting at the two-day event, including:• Colonel Rudolf Straka, Chief of Combat Training Department, Czech Air Force• Air Fleet General Valerica Vrajescu, Deputy Chief of Joint Forces Command, Romanian Ministry of National Defence• Colonel Karel Valvoda, Director, Czech Armed Forces• Major General (Ret'd) Bohuslav Dvorak, Former Deputy Chief of General Staff, Czech Armed ForcesThe event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line up is available online at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/einpress 22nd-23rd May 2019Prague, Czech RepublicGold Sponsors: Bell Helicopter and LeonardoSponsor: GMRE



