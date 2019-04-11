Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Toxicology Testing Services Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2024

Increase in demand for detection of toxicity of products during their early stages of development, rise in R&D expenditure, growing preference for outsourcing of toxicological studies to contract research organizations, rise in consumer awareness about safety associated with the use of health care and cosmetic products, and increase in concern of toxicological effects of agricultural products on food and environment are some of the factors boosting the demand for toxicology testing services. Moreover, emergence of technologies, such as predictive toxicology testing services which avoid the use of animals for toxicology testing and stringent regulations associated with toxicology testing before marketing approval of new molecules are expected to drive the growth of the global toxicology testing services market during the forecast period. 

In 2018, the global Toxicology Testing Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Toxicology Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Toxicology Testing Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 

LabCorp 
Charles River Laboratories 
Eurofins Scientific 
Bureau Veritas 
Envigo 
Evotec 
Merck 
SGS Group 
Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD) 
WuXi AppTec

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
In Vivo Method 
In Vitro Method 
In Silico Method

Market segment by Application, split into 
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology 
Cosmetic 
Chemical 
Medical Devices 
Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Toxicology Testing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Toxicology Testing Services development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 
1.1 Study Scope 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Players Covered 
1.4 Market Analysis by Type 
1.4.1 Global Toxicology Testing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025) 
1.4.2 In Vivo Method 
1.4.3 In Vitro Method 
1.4.4 In Silico Method 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Toxicology Testing Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025) 
1.5.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology 
1.5.3 Cosmetic 
1.5.4 Chemical 
1.5.5 Medical Devices 
1.5.6 Others 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends 
2.1 Toxicology Testing Services Market Size 
2.2 Toxicology Testing Services Growth Trends by Regions 
2.2.1 Toxicology Testing Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025) 
2.2.2 Toxicology Testing Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019) 
2.3 Industry Trends 
2.3.1 Market Top Trends 
2.3.2 Market Drivers 
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

...

12 International Players Profiles 
12.1 LabCorp 
12.1.1 LabCorp Company Details 
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.1.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction 
12.1.4 LabCorp Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019) 
12.1.5 LabCorp Recent Development 
12.2 Charles River Laboratories 
12.2.1 Charles River Laboratories Company Details 
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.2.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction 
12.2.4 Charles River Laboratories Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019) 
12.2.5 Charles River Laboratories Recent Development 
12.3 Eurofins Scientific 
12.3.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details 
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.3.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction 
12.3.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019) 
12.3.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development 
12.4 Bureau Veritas 
12.4.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details 
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.4.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction 
12.4.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019) 
12.4.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development 
12.5 Envigo 
12.5.1 Envigo Company Details 
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.5.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction 
12.5.4 Envigo Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019) 
12.5.5 Envigo Recent Development 
12.6 Evotec 
12.6.1 Evotec Company Details 
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.6.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction 
12.6.4 Evotec Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019) 
12.6.5 Evotec Recent Development 
12.7 Merck 
12.7.1 Merck Company Details 
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.7.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction 
12.7.4 Merck Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019) 
12.7.5 Merck Recent Development 
12.8 SGS Group 
12.8.1 SGS Group Company Details 
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.8.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction 
12.8.4 SGS Group Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019) 
12.8.5 SGS Group Recent Development 
12.9 Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD) 
12.9.1 Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD) Company Details 
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.9.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction 
12.9.4 Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD) Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019) 
12.9.5 Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD) Recent Development 
12.10 WuXi AppTec 
12.10.1 WuXi AppTec Company Details 
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview 
12.10.3 Toxicology Testing Services Introduction 
12.10.4 WuXi AppTec Revenue in Toxicology Testing Services Business (2014-2019) 
12.10.5 WuXi AppTec Recent Development

