Sword GRC announces retired RAF Tornado navigator & best-selling author John Nichol as keynote Global Conference event

Afghanistan

‘Tornado Down’ and ‘Spitfire’ author shares insights from high risk personal experiences at international event on compliance, risk and governance

With risk playing a key part during his active service, John Nichol's insights and experiences on how to mitigate and manage risk successfully will stimulate lively discussion amongst our delegates. ” — Keith Ricketts, VP Global Marketing, Sword GRC

MAIDENHEAD, BERKSHIRE, UK, April 11, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sword GRC, a supplier of specialist governance, risk and compliance solutions, has announced John Nichol as the keynote speaker for its UK Sword GRC Global Conference , being held on 17th October 2019, at The Dorchester Hotel, London. John Nichol, retired Royal Air Force navigator, TV presenter and best-selling author of ‘Tornado Down’, will share his personal career experiences, including his capture in the Gulf War and present his insights on modern day risk in everyday life. The first conference in the Sword GRC series is being held in Washington DC on 24th & 25th September 2019 in the Hyatt Regency Reston. The third and final conference date is 12th November at The Grand Hyatt, Melbourne. Delegates at each of the events will also have the opportunity to attend workshops and network with industry peers.Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing at Sword GRC said; “We are delighted to welcome John Nichol as our keynote speaker for our London Conference. With risk playing a key part during his active service, his insights and experiences on how to mitigate and manage risk successfully will, we hope, stimulate lively discussion amongst our delegates. Our aim for our conferences is always to provide a forum to challenge attendees about how they address risk and compliance and give them the opportunity to discuss ideas and best practice with fellow industry colleagues.“We will also be presenting the Sword GRC Platform range of solutions and how they can be applied to support better business decisions through a single view of risk, by enabling collaborative working and helping to efficiently address the most critical issues in the enterprise.”During his 15 years’ service, John Nichol served as a Tornado Navigator in Air Defence and Ground Attack roles. Shot down during the first raid in the Gulf War in January 1991, John was captured, tortured and paraded on television, provoking worldwide condemnation and providing one of the most enduring images of the conflict. John is the author of fifteen books including the Sunday Times best-sellers ‘Tornado Down’ and ‘SPITFIRE – A Very British Love Story’. He has written features and comment for all of the national newspapers and been a consultant and presenter for GMTV, the BBC, Sky & ITV News, The One Show, CNN and Cutting Edge.The London GRC Conference will also feature Caspar Berry, renowned entrepreneur and professional poker player as a guest speaker.The US and Australian Conferences have prestigious notable speakers heading their agendas. Lynn Brewer, Enron Whistleblower and Founder of The Integrity Institute® and The Integrity Index - a revolutionary new corporate rating system - will be speaking at the US Conference, while the Australian event will host prize winning author, comedian and artist, Anh Do.For more information, and to register for your place, please visit - https://www.sword-grc.com/grc-conference-2019/ - ends –NOTES TO EDITORSAbout Sword GRCSword GRC provides an award-winning platform for Governance, Risk and Compliance, made up of best-of-breed solutions that address the requirements of all enterprise market sectors. With a long and distinguished heritage, Sword GRC brings together a suite of complementary products in the GRC space available either as a cloud solution or standalone on-premises installations.With a strong focus on driving fast time to value, and harnessing the latest technologies, Sword GRC delivers a versatile range of solutions that support better business decisions through a single view of risk to support enterprise-wide risk-based compliance. The Sword GRC product set covers Risk, Audit, Compliance, Policy Management and Incident ManagementSword GRC has offices in the UK, USA, Malaysia and Australia, servicing customers worldwide directly and through a growing network of partners.For more information please visit: www.sword-grc.com Editors ContactsKeith RickettsVice President of MarketingSword Active Risk+44 (0) 1628 582500Keith.Ricketts@sword-activerisk.comAndreina West/Mary PhillipsPR Artistry+44 (0) 1491 845553andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.